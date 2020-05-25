 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadian man decided $34 a month was too much to pay for universal health care, but now believes his having to pay for cancer treatment proves the system is broken   (cbc.ca) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just how stupid can one man be?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

anuran: Just how stupid can one man be?


Have you met mankind?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His first (and last) merit badge!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

anuran: Just how stupid can one man be?


Well, he is from Saskatchewan.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to his oncologist, his condition is incurable, so palliative chemotherapy was prescribed to extend his life.
Three months after the diagnosis, the Fullers have accumulated more than $22,000 in medical bills for hospital visits, tests and prescriptions.

He who dies with the most debts, wins!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is my first encounter with Schadenfreude. I just feel sad for him but it makes me smile at the same time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honorary American.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You can opted out of Canadian healthcare?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He opted out every year for 5 years to save 420 Canadian dollars annually. Which was a total savings of 2100 dollars canadian. But it isn't even that since they did away with the payments in 2020 and he still opted out. This saved him almost $1700

That is about the portion I pay for crappy coverage in two months.

The sad thing is someone could be that stupid
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: anuran: Just how stupid can one man be?

Have you met mankind?


Actually, yes I have, at a book signing. Seemed like a pretty nice guy.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anuran: Just how stupid can one man be?


I guess he thought he was still young and healthy, like I am, although I'm 30 years older than he is.

"You will not be able to opt back in, in the event of an unforeseen medical problem."

Gee, it's not really universal health care, it's just like private insurance!
 
