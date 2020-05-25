 Skip to content
(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   Ok, that's pretty cool. Gallatin County HS seniors get a 'Victory Lap' at the KY Speedway for putting up with all the chaos of the past few months. Beats the hell out of paying $400 for the ride along that they normally charge   (fox19.com) divider line
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So every kid in the county is a NASCAR-loving redneck?

Got it.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They did the same thing with some graduating classes here in Vegas out at the Speedway.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jmr61: So every kid in the county is a NASCAR-loving redneck?

Got it.


The JUUL factory tour will be next week.
 
Current Resident [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those were probably the best laps ever turned at Kentucky.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"victory lap at the KY speedway" .....is that what they're calling it these days...
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is KY Speedway what the kids call it now?
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: "victory lap at the KY speedway" .....is that what they're calling it these days...


*shakes fist, mumble comment about my lawn*
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"So here's your future: pointless circles ending in a crash."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "So here's your future: pointless circles ending in a crash."


Boeing pilots, then?
 
