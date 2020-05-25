 Skip to content
TV shows, foreign food, and social media influencers are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, May 3-9 Memorial Day Edition
10
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's Memorial Day, and my redneck neighbors will most certainly be having one of their parties tonight. Loud music, lots of yelling, and then the guns come out once they're good and drunk. This being Tennessee, we have several guns in the house, but we just don't go shooting them all the time - and especially not at a party with a lot of booze flowing.

There a ton of advantages to living in the boonies, but one of the disadvantages is the lack of any law against firing your gun - we're outside city limits. I mean, I'm happy they're happy, but sheesh, if they spent a little less on ammo, they might be able to afford to move out of that 40-year-old trailer.

Redneck neighbors can be interesting though. I think one of them lost a bet last week, because Saturday night at exactly midnight, one of them cranked up (out of the blue, they weren't partying) Elton John's "Pianoman" for some damn reason. That's just... not a song you expect to hear being played loudly at midnight in redneckville.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you spent your Memorial Day.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Holy crap, I got in the top ten.  Posting now because that won't last long.

bingethinker 993
DrunkenGator 938
kevinatilusa 867
Marcus Aurelius 718
LordOfThePings 714
jasonvatch 645
runwiz 644
Roja Herring 639
HawgWild 629
durbnpoisn 562

Still...  7/11 is better than I usually do.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This is Fark. What person here doesn't have issues..
 
DevilGirlFromMars
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guessed at a bunch of the answers because I haven't been paying enough attention to weird news this week. I think I knew 6 of them.

My Memorial Day was quiet. My loud neighbor was blissfully not home so I guess he went somewhere else this year. I'm just enjoying the silence.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, why do we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country each year by buying mattresses?

formulamom.comView Full Size


I never understood that.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Also, why do we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country each year by buying mattresses?

[formulamom.com image 680x274]

I never understood that.


They have to be laid to rest somewhere.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Also, why do we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country each year by buying mattresses?

[formulamom.com image 680x274]

I never understood that.


They laid down their lives so that we may lay down on cheap, comfy mattresses ...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: ox45tallboy: Also, why do we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country each year by buying mattresses?

[formulamom.com image 680x274]

I never understood that.

They have to be laid to rest somewhere.


So like, on our old mattresses we're throwing out?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, I sucked again.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: ...one of them cranked up (out of the blue, they weren't partying) Elton John's "Pianoman" for some damn reason


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


While he and Elton have performed it as a duet while touring in the past, I doubt that your redneck neighbors would own a recording.
 
