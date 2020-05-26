 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Taking online courses at an expensive 4 year college is making the low cost community college option more appealing to students with little income   (nbcnews.com) divider line
13
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The two-year AAS to four-year transfer option just makes sense. There's not a lot of point in paying ivy-league prices for the general education part of the process, and then you can focus on what truly matters in your degree path at a better institution.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The two-year AAS to four-year transfer option just makes sense. There's not a lot of point in paying ivy-league prices for the general education part of the process, and then you can focus on what truly matters in your degree path at a better institution.


mrs edmo was in the CC business for a long time. That's the pitch she makes to everybody she knows. The kids get all starry eyed about certain campuses for any and all reasons besides academics. The reality is, the first two years are pretty much the same no matter where you go.

mrs edmo's school had set up transfer agreements with multiple big schools in a couple of states. Transfer worries were nil. Students know what will work from the beginning. It's a bit counterintuitive, but the kids who attend community college tend to be more focused on academics.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Going to a CC has always been popular for the same reason.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The two-year AAS to four-year transfer option just makes sense. There's not a lot of point in paying ivy-league prices for the general education part of the process, and then you can focus on what truly matters in your degree path at a better institution.


It's a lot easier to find weed and an ashtray too
 
i ignore u
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The two-year AAS to four-year transfer option just makes sense. There's not a lot of point in paying ivy-league prices for the general education part of the process, and then you can focus on what truly matters in your degree path at a better institution.


Sort of.  A lot of majors have an introductory sequence that basically everybody takes in their first year, and other prerequisites that people take in their second year, before getting into more specialized classes in their junior and senior years.  There's no rule that says you have to take the classes at those times in your college career, but some classes have to come before others and that's often tricky to fit into two years.

Then again hardly anybody graduates in four years any more.  Also those intro sequences are often offered over the summer at an accelerated pace.  That worked really well for me for calc 2.  I basically spent 8 weeks doing nothing but calc one summer, and I didn't have time to forget things.  It was brutal but I got an A.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Somaticasual: The two-year AAS to four-year transfer option just makes sense. There's not a lot of point in paying ivy-league prices for the general education part of the process, and then you can focus on what truly matters in your degree path at a better institution.

mrs edmo was in the CC business for a long time. That's the pitch she makes to everybody she knows. The kids get all starry eyed about certain campuses for any and all reasons besides academics. The reality is, the first two years are pretty much the same no matter where you go.

mrs edmo's school had set up transfer agreements with multiple big schools in a couple of states. Transfer worries were nil. Students know what will work from the beginning. It's a bit counterintuitive, but the kids who attend community college tend to be more focused on academics.


A limited data set to be sure, but the very competitive schools we looked at for my son had much higher acceptance rates for transfer students vice incoming freshmen.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My associate's from a community college is paying off my bachelor's from a tech college. Do with that what you will.

/why yes, I was talked into poor life choices by a tech college recruiter
 
Eravior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New York has the Excelsior Scholarship program where attending a SUNY college can be free for NY residents who earn less than $125,000 a year and acquire a minimum of 30 credits per year. There are other hoops to jump through but they don't seem that tricky.

https://www.suny.edu/smarttrack/types​-​of-financial-aid/scholarships/excelsio​r/
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
100 & 200 level courses are pretty much the same anywhere--difference is cost
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The two-year AAS to four-year transfer option just makes sense. There's not a lot of point in paying ivy-league prices for the general education part of the process, and then you can focus on what truly matters in your degree path at a better institution.


Yes and no.  There are some undeniably positive influences from all four years at one school.  You get better connections, you have to learn to learn better (because of larger lower division class sizes), you're more isolated from family/friends and can build independence, etc.  Also, some CC's just don't have the academic rigor as a lot fo 4 year schools, and 4 year schools have much more knowledgeable professors (which may be a bad thing, the best mathematician in the world may be the worst teacher in the world.  But my Mexican history professor was BFF's with a Mexican president, and the US State Department used to call him for advice).

That being said, I did 2 years at a CC, then another 2 at a high end university.  I learned more high quality subject specific information at the high end university than I did at the CC level.  On the other hand, I learned more skills at the CC level that made the last 2 years easier.

/4 years military > 2 years CC > 2 years university with a double major.
//Look at any 4 year institution.  Take their undergraduate student population, divide that by the "average years to graduate", or 4.5 if they don't publish it.  Then look at their "new freshman" and "new transfer student" numbers.  What you'll find is that they lose about 1/4 of their student body every year from drop outs and transfers.  I.e. if they have 22,500 undergrads, they'll probably accept 5,000 freshmen every year, and 5,000 transfer students every year.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The two-year AAS to four-year transfer option just makes sense. There's not a lot of point in paying ivy-league prices for the general education part of the process, and then you can focus on what truly matters in your degree path at a better institution.


I did the community college AA transfer before getting my BSci at a 4-year university.

A lot of my community college professors were the same university professors just picking up extra shifts.

One of my math professors at the CC had been some bigwig in the math department at Yale, who decided to teach math part-time as he was simply bored being retired.

He loved teaching, mostly because, "I no longer have some failng legacy admission's parents sending me a letter from their attorney."
 
