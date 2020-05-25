 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Cop beats his girlfriend so bad, she has bleeding in her brain. Do his fellow Cops A.) Cover for him B.) Dig up dirt on the woman, or C.) ......Wait, they did what?   (youtube.com) divider line
32
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

2189 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2020 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Seems like lately New Mexico has become sick and tired of corruption and cover ups in their departments
 
Teambaylagoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Staged

/oblig
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not quite the opening scene of Branded that I was hoping for, but it's a good start.  I'd like to think that they cut off his uniform to send him and other cops a message, but I suspect it's probably so that a camera doesn't see a cop in uniform getting stuffed into the back a squad car handcuffed.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: Not quite the opening scene of Branded that I was hoping for, but it's a good start.  I'd like to think that they cut off his uniform to send him and other cops a message, but I suspect it's probably so that a camera doesn't see a cop in uniform getting stuffed into the back a squad car handcuffed.


Nah, then they wouldn't have shared the video, and, as far as I can tell, they did.

In other good news, he's being detained. No bail for him. In this video, he looks...strange. Frightened?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, now do the rest.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's great that a female officer was the one that took his gun away. Very emasculating.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: It's great that a female officer was the one that took his gun away. Very emasculating.


And the transporting Officers.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

169th Cousin: CruiserTwelve: It's great that a female officer was the one that took his gun away. Very emasculating.

And the transporting Officers.


Cop Arrested for beating his Wife - Albuquerque Police Department - jeffrey wharton
Youtube mZVY_Q2-qhw
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Okay, now do the rest.


It's in the hands of the DA now. We'll see how it goes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Seems like lately New Mexico has become sick and tired of corruption and cover ups in their departments


It was a filthy place in the 70s.
They may change.
Who knows.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looked the first 20 seconds of a lot of pornhub videos...

/but this ended too soon
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a month old and was on here already.  Yeesh.  Fark is desperate for some holiday clicks
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

styckx: Seems like lately New Mexico has become sick and tired of corruption and cover ups in their departments


Apparently all six nominees for Congress are women, either Latina or Native. Maybe they're just getting ready to ban men?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Attractive white victim?
*clicks*
Yep.

Cops WILL eventually tun on their own if someone farks up badly enough that it can't be swept under the rug.  Gotta keep up appearances.

I wouldn't be too quick to pat anyone on the back here though.  I'd put money on this being a situation where this cop has beaten this woman before, and his department failed to charge him and tried to "handle it internally".
 
suziequzie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
New Mexico? This man approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Must not have been a good ol' boy.  Probably annoyed everyone prior to this and everyone was sick of his shiat.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Should've tasered the farker.
 
rcain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Not quite the opening scene of Branded that I was hoping for, but it's a good start.  I'd like to think that they cut off his uniform to send him and other cops a message, but I suspect it's probably so that a camera doesn't see a cop in uniform getting stuffed into the back a squad car handcuffed.


My thinking was so that he wasn't advertised as a Cop when he went to Jail intake. Sure. maybe only 20 -30 other people getting processed would notice, but it would definitely get around since that would be a hot topic to chat about
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bill Burr NO REASON to hit a woman
Youtube mIOY2ezMy9A
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rcain: derpes_simplex: Not quite the opening scene of Branded that I was hoping for, but it's a good start.  I'd like to think that they cut off his uniform to send him and other cops a message, but I suspect it's probably so that a camera doesn't see a cop in uniform getting stuffed into the back a squad car handcuffed.

My thinking was so that he wasn't advertised as a Cop when he went to Jail intake. Sure. maybe only 20 -30 other people getting processed would notice, but it would definitely get around since that would be a hot topic to chat about


Too bad they didn't do that, lots of perps would've loved to be on that "Beatdown" squad!!!!!
 
shaggai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This guy must be Olympic championship level douchebag to be treated this way.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: Staged

/oblig


Yeah. I didn't look at it because youtube is not a source of news, it's a source of cat videos. But it could be totally fake.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Old news is so exciting
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Should've tasered the farker.


IN THE FAAAACE!
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Insain2: rcain: derpes_simplex: Not quite the opening scene of Branded that I was hoping for, but it's a good start.  I'd like to think that they cut off his uniform to send him and other cops a message, but I suspect it's probably so that a camera doesn't see a cop in uniform getting stuffed into the back a squad car handcuffed.

My thinking was so that he wasn't advertised as a Cop when he went to Jail intake. Sure. maybe only 20 -30 other people getting processed would notice, but it would definitely get around since that would be a hot topic to chat about

Too bad they didn't do that, lots of perps would've loved to be on that "Beatdown" squad!!!!!


Doesn't matter now, as Clarence Brown pointed out, he was held w/o bail till trial, and his arrest and charges made the News. So yes, word got out -- they get Local TV Stations in Jail, and he's locked up in there for at least 6 months, possibly a year or more depending on if he pleas out or fights it

So ya, he probably got a few beatdowns, and possible UPIA for being a woman beater and a Cop
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Attractive white victim?*clicks*Yep.


Where did you see the victim in that video?

Z-clipped: Cops WILL eventually tun on their own if someone farks up badly enough that it can't be swept under the rug. Gotta keep up appearances.I wouldn't be too quick to pat anyone on the back here though. I'd put money on this being a situation where this cop has beaten this woman before, and his department failed to charge him and tried to "handle it internally".


I'm sure they shot a few unarmed black guys on their way to the jail just for you.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even tho I get that there were actual reasons for doing it, there was something so viscerally pleasing about watching them cut the uniform off his already cuffed body.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This was the plot of Rose Madder
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Should've tasered the farker.


I guess he knew better than to struggle or even bluster.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SansNeural: bluorangefyre: Should've tasered the farker.

I guess he knew better than to struggle or even bluster.


He knew not to say anything.
Wanna know why?
Never talk to cops. Just makes your lawyer work/charge more and the PA less.

/ don't be bad
// he is a dick
/// STFU until you see a lawyer
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.