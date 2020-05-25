 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Not another Spider-Man origin story   (nypost.com) divider line
    Fail, Spider bite, Marvel-loving siblings, black widow spider, young Bolivian brothers, Black Widow, Peter Parkers, Children's Hospital, National Geographic  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the hell were they prodding Scarlet Johannson with a stick?
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Why the hell were they prodding Scarlet Johannson with a stick?


Wouldn't you?
 
Linkster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got 4 words into that article.

I has a sad.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Why the hell were they prodding Scarlet Johannson with a stick?


Well, what would you prod her with?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The spider needs to be radioactive that's key to the origin story.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't happen.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: HighlanderRPI: Why the hell were they prodding Scarlet Johannson with a stick?

Well, what would you prod her with?


I wouldn't prod her with *A* stick, I would prod her with *MY* stick.

/after a nice dinner and maybe a motorcycle ride
//and only with full consent
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: HighlanderRPI: Why the hell were they prodding Scarlet Johannson with a stick?

Well, what would you prod her with?


I'd guess it depends on whether one is willing to risk arrest and lifetime listing on the sexual offenders list.
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Next thing you know, they'll be taking hydroxycloroquine as a prophylactic...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Honestly I'm ashamed to bring up this reference. Not for the callousness, this was just an awful episode.
 
