(NYPost)   Just in case you think America's got a lock on the market of craziness, here's a drunk guy who jumped the fence at a Polish zoo to wrestle a bear   (nypost.com) divider line
10
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was a Polish zoo, maybe the man just escaped his enclosure and the bear was enjoying a family trip.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did the bear loose?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a pretty good story of (corporal) Wojtek and Polish soldiers. He helped capture Monte Casino during WWII.

The Heart-Melting Story Of Wojtek, The Soldier Bear
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bear totally deserved it. Gave me a funny look. So I kicked his ass.

He kinda kicked my ass too. Then he offered me a swig from his vodka bottle.

Then we spent the evening talking about how our girlfriends can be a pain in the ass.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not related, just the first polish meme I could find on my phone
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When Germany invaded Poland in WW2, the blitzkrieg front was german tanks. They say Poles are stupid because just about every Pole came out to fight the enemy, with whatever they could grab in a second. Pitchforks,sticks, anything.

You can't win.
 
puffy999
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sneaky f*cking Russians...
 
alienated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

That actually made me laugh. Thank you.
/not Polish
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty sure crazy isn't exclusive to one country.

But the US does seem to have a majority of it. And Russia. And England.
 
