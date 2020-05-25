 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Quality fire burns Quality Inn   (kiro7.com) divider line
bd1709h9t [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Olympia, and am now more sure than ever I do not understand how things get green-lit on Fark.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like 3 blocks from my office.  I was sipping coffee the other morning looking out the window and saw a big plume of black smoke go up.  Thought I should call 911, then I remembered the hobo hotel had burned down.

So, nice going mentally ill hobo who thought lighting a bush on fire outside the hotel was a great idea!  Now 100 of your brethrin are back out on the streets.  Good thing it's not raining....oh wait, it is.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bd1709h9t: I live in Olympia, and am now more sure than ever I do not understand how things get green-lit on Fark.


To be fair, the fire was probably started after some vacationing stoners lit up some green.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
* out of *****. the room was way too hot, and smelled very strongly of smoke. the view was awesome, though, so 1 star.
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks more like a Red Roof Inn now, amirite??
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It will be rebranded next week as a Rodeway Inn.
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well it certainly wasn't me who lit that fire. No sir. I was at a coffee shop down the street having a delicious meal at the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You speculators have forgotten unorthodox lightening.
 
