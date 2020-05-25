 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   A Memorial Day history lesson: The Merchant Marine suffered a higher casualty rate than any branch of the military, losing 9,300 men, with most of the losses occurring in 1942   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Merchant Marine Memorial in New York is really moving.
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Before there was a coffin corner in aerodynamics, there was a coffin corner in the Merchant Marine.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Many of them might not have died, if the USN had taken the British navy's repeated advice to start convoying as soon as Germany declared war on the USA.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
80% of germans serving on subs died in ww2
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Many of them might not have died, if the USN had taken the British navy's repeated advice to start convoying as soon as Germany declared war on the USA.


Admiral King says "Shove that L*m*y s**t up your royal loving a**, this is America"

clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

clovercat: Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.


That made shooting at them a lot easier.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: clovercat: Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.

That made shooting at them a lot easier.


Sure did. You're more likely to get killed in WWII in the Merchant Marines than the regular Army. But still not a branch of the military. They told me that when I was in the Merchant Marines.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Rusty Shackleford: Many of them might not have died, if the USN had taken the British navy's repeated advice to start convoying as soon as Germany declared war on the USA.

Admiral King says "Shove that L*m*y s**t up your royal loving a**, this is America"

[upload.wikimedia.org image 580x740]


And Admiral King's actions weren't helped by local politicians on the East coast fighting the implementation of blackouts.  Turns out lights on shore are really useful for u-boats to navigate by and for silhouetting their targets, who possibly could have guessed?  There were a number of folks in the U.S. who were slow to learn what the British were trying to teach us.  Fortunately everything came together for the Allies in the Battle of the Atlantic before it was too late:

Ask a Curator: Black May 1943 with James Linn
Youtube i4qhdchxFJY
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

clovercat: Marcus Aurelius: clovercat: Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.

That made shooting at them a lot easier.

Sure did. You're more likely to get killed in WWII in the Merchant Marines than the regular Army. But still not a branch of the military. They told me that when I was in the Merchant Marines.


I'm not sure why there's this quibbling--the headline says, "a higher casualty rate than any branch of the military." That's true. (It doesn't say "than any other branch..." which would imply it was a branch of the military.)
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: clovercat: Marcus Aurelius: clovercat: Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.

That made shooting at them a lot easier.

Sure did. You're more likely to get killed in WWII in the Merchant Marines than the regular Army. But still not a branch of the military. They told me that when I was in the Merchant Marines.

I'm not sure why there's this quibbling--the headline says, "a higher casualty rate than any branch of the military." That's true. (It doesn't say "than any other branch..." which would imply it was a branch of the military.)



This is where it gets fuzzy: 'vital to the effective operation of our merchant fleet for both commercial and military transport during war and peace.'

My Dad: USMMA - KIngs Point - Class of 1950

We are a federal service academy that educates leaders of exemplary character who are inspired to serve the national security, marine transportation, and economic needs of the United States as Merchant Marine Officers and commissioned officers in the Armed Forces.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: Clarence Brown: clovercat: Marcus Aurelius: clovercat: Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.

That made shooting at them a lot easier.

Sure did. You're more likely to get killed in WWII in the Merchant Marines than the regular Army. But still not a branch of the military. They told me that when I was in the Merchant Marines.

I'm not sure why there's this quibbling--the headline says, "a higher casualty rate than any branch of the military." That's true. (It doesn't say "than any other branch..." which would imply it was a branch of the military.)


This is where it gets fuzzy: 'vital to the effective operation of our merchant fleet for both commercial and military transport during war and peace.'

My Dad: USMMA - KIngs Point - Class of 1950

We are a federal service academy that educates leaders of exemplary character who are inspired to serve the national security, marine transportation, and economic needs of the United States as Merchant Marine Officers and commissioned officers in the Armed Forces.


In WWII, one uncle was Merchant Marine; one uncle was Army Air Corps; my father was Navy. My father admired the Army Air Corps (brother-in-law) and was very snarky about the Merchant Marine (brother-in-law). He maintained that the people in the Merchant Marines got better pay, and resented it. I'm sure the Merchant Marines resented the higher morality rate.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of per capitas
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's a lot of per capitas


It depends on which capitas.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They also had kids who joined at 15/16/17...

Brave men. Incredible sacrifice.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are so far from that timeline...
 
alienated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They also had kids who joined at 15/16/17...

Brave men. Incredible sacrifice.


I try not to say this too often, but, on this day, I trully wish that I had multiple accounts to click smart on a post.

/also younger if they were family / friends
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Modern warfare kills more civilians than people in uniform. Think about being a civilian in one of the great cities of Europe during WW II. War is not a joust between knights. Civilians get bombed, starved, and diseased as a routine part of war.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just like the people partying in the face of the COVID-19 and contributing to more dead Americans, the Atlantic coastal towns kept their lights on to silhouette coastal shipping for the U-boats during the Nazi "Happy Time."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How much of that was from drinking and whoring?
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Growing up in the 70s there were a couple of WWII veterans in the neighborhood. They had nothing but good things to say about the Merchant Marines.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

clovercat: Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.


I was not aware that was claimed in the article or that anyone here was proclaiming they were.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lightly armed and no armor. Like walking into battle with a t-shirt and cap gun.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Many of them might not have died, if the USN had taken the British navy's repeated advice to start convoying as soon as Germany declared war on the USA.


Sort of.  King did (wrongly) reject convoys due to force structure limitations but even with adopting convoys in earnest it took increased US and Canadian warship production, the B-24 and breaking German codes to really make a difference in 1943
 
Le Roi en Jaune
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB time:

My grandfather served in the Merchant Marine as an officer (typically in the 3rd mate position), and he was in merchant service in 39-40 too, including convoys to England during that time. He told me that the most terrifying thing he experienced in the war was Typhoon Cobra in 44.
The 2nd worse thing, in his opinion was being on watch in a convoy during '41-42'. "You'd just watch as the torpedo hit the freighter on the outside line. And there would be nothing you could do. Because we were under orders to not slow down. Escorts handled rescue. So you'd just keep steaming by, watching them go to the lifeboat hoists, and you just had to keep watching and hoping that you weren't next.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Modern warfare kills more civilians than people in uniform. Think about being a civilian in one of the great cities of Europe during WW II. War is not a joust between knights. Civilians get bombed, starved, and diseased as a routine part of war.


Hell, we're still at a 90% civilian murder rate with our high tech drone killings.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

clovercat: Marcus Aurelius: clovercat: Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.

That made shooting at them a lot easier.

Sure did. You're more likely to get killed in WWII in the Merchant Marines than the regular Army. But still not a branch of the military. They told me that when I was in the Merchant Marines.


...One of my uncles ran away from home in 1937 to join the Merchant Marines, Had two tankers shot out from under him, one in 1940 and the other in the summer of '41.  At that point he said the hell with it, quit and joined the Navy, believing it had to be safer.  They made him a petty officer instructor at Great Lakes, and he got there the Monday after Thanksgiving '41.

/Timing has never been our strong suit
// Was assigned to Ranger CV-4 just in time for North Africa, spent the entire war aboard her without a scratch
 
Rhombic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My grandfather was a D.E.M.S. (Defensively Equipped Merchant Ship) gunner. Anti aircraft guns manned by regular army on merchant ships. He went all over the world in WWII.
 
2late2baviking
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Many of the merchant ships also included a Naval Armed Guard contingent who shared the fate of the Merchant Marine crews they were assigned to protect..

The story of my uncle, Ernest Atchley Jr, and his assigned ship, the SS Jean Nicolet, can be found here:

http://www.armed-guard.com/ag87.html
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

croesius: Buckerlin: Modern warfare kills more civilians than people in uniform. Think about being a civilian in one of the great cities of Europe during WW II. War is not a joust between knights. Civilians get bombed, starved, and diseased as a routine part of war.

Hell, we're still at a 90% civilian murder rate with our high tech drone killings.


That's a figure I haven't heard before from any of the studies I have seen.
 
Redwolfhollow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My step-father was in the Merchant Marines before and during WW2. His two brothers were in the Wehrmacht and Kriegsmarine. Their Mom lived here. All of them exchanged (censored) letters the entire time. Their stories fueled my WW2 interest at an early age.

A thoroughly manly man, dashingly handsome and a very successful owner of gas stations and auto part stores. Everywhere we went he was known and we were treated like family. He was not famous,just happily remembered. My Mom was his trophy wife, she was born his third year at sea.

He was fabulous at sleight of hand. When he said "pick a card" you could say it out loud and he would fan the cards and force THAT CARD into your hand. After that he would get strangers to play a little poker. He had little pity for them.

In the 60's and 70's he used to tell my hippie friends about smoking weed in a meerschaum pipe onboard ship. "Back then nobody knew what it was. They just biatched about my crappy smelling oriental tobacco."
 
bfh0417
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: 80% of germans serving on subs died in ww2


And?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
drunks, idlers, thieves, brawlers and card sharps

A few more verses and that's a Tom Waits song.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NCSB

Army veteran here got a few calls/texts wishing me a happy Memorial Day .... I replied back that I did not die at Pearl Harbor.
End.
///NCSB
 
TheGrandPooBahofSloth [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed part of the discussion. Afaik the air force had the highest casualty rate of any service in wwII. and the #s here (first source i found) certainly don't put the 9k for the mm very high. Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying it wasn't a big sacrifice, but not sure its anywhere near the top.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheGrandPooBahofSloth: Maybe I missed part of the discussion. Afaik the air force had the highest casualty rate of any service in wwII. and the #s here (first source i found) certainly don't put the 9k for the mm very high. Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying it wasn't a big sacrifice, but not sure its anywhere near the top.


I don't know the numbers but it sounds like you've looked at totals instead of rate.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jim32rr: NCSB

Army veteran here got a few calls/texts wishing me a happy Memorial Day .... I replied back that I did not die at Pearl Harbor.
End.
///NCSB


Why Pearl Harbor?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

clovercat: Merchant Marines are not a branch of the military.


They are in a grey area where in times of war they can be, under the Dept. of the Navy.   There is some overlap with the DoD as well.  The WW2 MM vets were finally granted that status in the late 80s.  That was a struggle.

A good friend attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy and captained San Clemente class oil tankers for decades.  He was in the Gulf when the first Gulf War started.

They have uniforms, but he rarely wore it.
 
