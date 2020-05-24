 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Wait, that's an option when you're getting robbed?   (lakemchenryscanner.com) divider line
24
JNowe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its always an option, just not a very good one.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do the security cameras show the clerk's big clanking brass balls?
 
Insain2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So what's the second option on that note??
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bad time to lose your job. Oh well.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, if you're pretty sure the douche with the gun won't kill you.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the robbers were too stupid to work the register themselves.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sure, if you're pretty sure the douche with the gun won't kill you.


If you're working as a cashier at a gas station, there's a non-zero percentage that you're hoping they kill you.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of course it's an option. It throws the decision back on the attacker. He can then either A) leave, or B) shoot you and wrench open the register to take the money anyway. These crooks took option A. Companies say to just hand over the money in case the crook chooses option B. If the crook chooses option B, then there's a big hit to the insurance and a lot more paperwork to fill out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know of a lady that pushed one of those old school cash registers with the marble counter in back off and on to the toes of a robber. He limped to prison.

Stop breaking the law.
I know cashiers in a lot of states the carry concealed.

One guy in the 505 has a shot gun at knee level in his pawn shop.
Foot trigger.

Guns accidentally go off.
Pawn shops are full of guns.

Stuff happens.

Wake 5he gimp.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JNowe: Its always an option, just not a very good one.


Especially if it's your employers money anyhow.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just as a side note, gas stations that post their price "with car wash" in big numbers and the real price in small numbers can suck it.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Just as a side note, gas stations that post their price "with car wash" in big numbers and the real price in small numbers can suck it.


And it isn't just any car wash, it's the $15 deluxe car wash. If you need 10 gallons of gas, you can 'save' $2 by buying a $15 car wash that doesn't actually clean your car any better than the economy $6 car wash. In other news, people suck at math. I was just a Walmart. 12-packs of Coke were $3.33 each, the 24-pack is "on sale" for $8.98. You can't explain that.
 
soupafi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd fire him the next day.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"GIVE ME THE MONEY"

"Sorry, but I politely decline."

"WHILST I RESPECT YOUR VIEWS, I MUST INSIST THAT YOU HAND OVER ALL OF THE MONEY NOW"

"I can't do that, it would make it very difficult to offer my customers change when they make a purchase and leave me short in general."

"THAT IS A POINT I DID NOT CONSIDER, PERHAPS I SHOULD REVISE THIS ROBBERY THING AND LOOK INTO GETTING A JOB."

"Maybe, but you do what's right for you"

[runs away]
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I smell a rat of someone wanting 10 minutes of being internet famous. Why would someone making minimum wage risk their life over someone else's money? If that place is anything like a regular gas station, they have a time drop safe. Including the quarters, the drawer had maybe $40 in it (probably less). So either a death wish or a 'look at me, I'm a hero'. Probably the latter.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
LOL.

I bet I know which clerk was working that night.  He's like 6'7" 300+ lbs and does NOT give a fark.  Also, the cops literally use that gas station as their rally point in the evening.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Convience stores just need gun nests in the ceiling.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing body armor.

I had a "I care about you" level of liking my bodega operator, and a few days after an other store got robbed I found the door locked after 9pm. I rattled the door and got buzzed in. My Tamil smoke provider was taking caution and only letting in recognized scumbags. It was an acceptable level of caution, but I only go back there for the CBD gummies every once in a while.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not long ago I read an article about a robber who shot the clerk afer receiving the money. There was no reason or need.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'd fire him the next day.


Why are you employing armed robbers?
 
