Residents of famous 'hippy town' watched a ring shaped UFO for 40 minutes. At least they think they did
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
perhaps it was a funny flying streetlight.

UFO's are real. I wish i knew what they were though.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Told you not to do that brown acid
 
rcain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just sat there watching for 40 minutes and we never thought to take a video with our phone that has a built video camera. Nope, still photos that show fark all is all you get
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
usercontent2.hubstatic.comView Full Size
 
Linkster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rcain: Just sat there watching for 40 minutes and we never thought to take a video with our phone that has a built video camera. Nope, still photos that show fark all is all you get


Gee Wallie, not everyone has an iPhone 20.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Donut copter
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rcain: Just sat there watching for 40 minutes and we never thought to take a video with our phone that has a built video camera. Nope, still photos that show fark all is all you get


It's like Eric Cartman once said  "Their hippies, they don't have any money"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: rcain: Just sat there watching for 40 minutes and we never thought to take a video with our phone that has a built video camera. Nope, still photos that show fark all is all you get

It's like Eric Cartman once said  "Their hippies, they don't have any money"

[Fark user image 389x291]


they're. jeez
 
J45Picker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure "hippie" and "hippy" are two very different things.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That UFO wasted 40 minutes hovering over some old ass hippies and I bet not one of them took their top off. No space beads for you, earthling prudes.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: perhaps it was a funny flying streetlight.

UFO's are real. I wish i knew what they were though.


I know you often have suggestions for ufo related things to check out. I wonder if you've seen Hellier. It's a series. Two seasons. Free on YouTube and also on Amazon prime, I think. It's crazy fun. It ties Indrid Cold in with cave goblins in Kentucky, UFOs, cryptids, secret societies government conspiracies, synchronicity and the occult.

I've recommended it a few times but got no takers. I think it's great.
 
