 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Statter 911)   Our flag was still there ... sort of   (statter911.com) divider line
40
    More: News, Automobile, Flag of the United States, Walking, Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company's Tower, Memorial Day, minor injuries, Motor vehicle, Transport  
•       •       •

1677 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2020 at 6:52 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The bigger the flag.. Well, you know.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That'll buff right out. About a million bucks buffed out of the budget.
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that's not a metaphor for the state of our country or anything
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now they have to burn that flag.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

relaxitsjustme: Now they have to burn that flag.


Hopefully they'll have a competent fire department supervise them.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They could have gone to the nearest car dealership if they wanted to see a giant American flag.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: That'll buff right out. About a million bucks buffed out of the budget.


You don't think their insurance covers acts of plastic patriotism?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, if that ain't a perfect 2020 flag day. everything in this county is a disaster.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oopsie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's like a Michael Bay movie before they add in explosions and smoke.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?


It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was it a foreign car. That's the only way this  makes sense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They let the volunteers play with the bigboy ladder truck? Around here they only get to ride the meatwagon and scrape drunks off of the highway.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?


And if anyone is interested, there's at least one job opening at that fire department.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jtown: styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?

It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?


The ladder alone can tip over the truck though.  It is part of their training to understand that.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is the same reason you do not drive a forklift with the forks raised. Leaving the ladder extended moved the center of gravity out of the stability triangle.
/morans
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?

It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?


Years of forklift videos and the triangle of stability say " doesn't matter, you don't move your vehicle other than backward or forward on a flat surface at full extension. Even then, you aren't supposed to, which makes any racking system explicitly unsafe, but that is besides the point.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: jtown: styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?

It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?

The ladder alone can tip over the truck though.  It is part of their training to understand that.


Training is for liberal pussies. Real men use guns to fight fires. It's a natural instinct and you'd know this if you weren't too busy training.
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yupperz that'll buff right out.......
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: lack of warmth: jtown: styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?

It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?

The ladder alone can tip over the truck though.  It is part of their training to understand that.

Training is for liberal pussies. Real men use guns to fight fires. It's a natural instinct and you'd know this if you weren't too busy training.


I knew a guy who tipped a fire truck during training.  He was immediately fired.  They will screw around with many things, but they treat the truck very well.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: jtown: styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?

It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?

The ladder alone can tip over the truck though.  It is part of their training to understand that.


I was joking.  I guess I aimed too high for the room.  <sigh>
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone needs a review of how CoG works.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They let the volunteers play with the bigboy ladder truck? Around here they only get to ride the meatwagon and scrape drunks off of the highway.


In Pa., we only have volunteers.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The cheap laugh comedy spot on our nightly news.... "meanwhile, in Trump's America..."
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Double forklift load into second floor window fails miserably!
Youtube 2plNL9w2XBo
AppleOptionEsc: jtown: styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?

It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?

Years of forklift videos and the triangle of stability say " doesn't matter, you don't move your vehicle other than backward or forward on a flat surface at full extension. Even then, you aren't supposed to, which makes any racking system explicitly unsafe, but that is besides the point.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: lack of warmth: jtown: styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?

It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?

The ladder alone can tip over the truck though.  It is part of their training to understand that.

I was joking.  I guess I aimed too high for the room.  <sigh>


Same
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: I was joking.  I guess I aimed too high for the room.  <sigh>


You should know by now, a joke doesn't always land, even when we know you're joking.  Partly, because some of are aware there are people who don't understand it might not be the flag that caused it to fail.  Doesn't help when there are far too many people who don't know a orange clown when they see one.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (10/10) Movie CLIP - National Anthem (1988) HD
Youtube 73ZsDdK0sTI
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Give me a big enough ladder and I will fark up your commute. - Archemedies
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was a salute to fallen heroes. It worked!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Would have been more emblematic if actually killed people.
 
sat1va
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That takes quite the talent to tip over a fire truck with an unloaded aerial extended. I used to run the annual NFPA certification program on our fire aerials and in order for it to pass you have to be able add several hundred pounds to the platform with the ladder extended and doing a full rotation without lifting a single outrigger or having the overweight alarms go off.

Sounds like these morons tried to move the unit with the ladder extended, which means you're overriding the interlocks that would prevent you from retracting the outriggers when the aerial is out of stow, particularly when it's at 90 degrees in the least stable position it could be in. The fact this happened to show a flag instead of during an emergency situation makes it particularly egregious. Whomever made that decision to move the vehicle in such a manner should be fired or never be allowed to operate another apparatus. If you don't understand a basic moment force like that you have no business entering a structure fire.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
jtown:

Years of forklift videos and the triangle of stability say " doesn't matter, you don't move your vehicle other than backward or forward on a flat surface at full extension. Even then, you aren't supposed to, which makes any racking system explicitly unsafe, but that is besides the point.

As someone who has accidentally uncorked 300 gallons of propylene glycol onto the floor of a test lab whilst using a forklift, let me be the first to guffaw.

/ not my best day as an engineer
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
jtown:

That...actually went far better than I was expecting.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Would have been more emblematic if actually killed people.


Wonder if it was made in Gyna
 
jayphat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someones get a nice, fat settlement.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: lack of warmth: jtown: styckx: When the crew went to reposition the truck the vehicle tipped over. The ladder struck a car on Route 611.

So these dumbasses retracted the support arms and moved a ladder truck with the ladder fully extended with a giant flag hanging off the end?

It was just a flag.  How much could it weigh?

The ladder alone can tip over the truck though.  It is part of their training to understand that.

I was joking.  I guess I aimed too high for the room.  <sigh>


It's Fark.  Keep digging and you'll still be too high for a joke.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: jtown:

Years of forklift videos and the triangle of stability say " doesn't matter, you don't move your vehicle other than backward or forward on a flat surface at full extension. Even then, you aren't supposed to, which makes any racking system explicitly unsafe, but that is besides the point.

As someone who has accidentally uncorked 300 gallons of propylene glycol onto the floor of a test lab whilst using a forklift, let me be the first to guffaw.

/ not my best day as an engineer


Hans?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sat1va: That takes quite the talent to tip over a fire truck with an unloaded aerial extended. I used to run the annual NFPA certification program on our fire aerials and in order for it to pass you have to be able add several hundred pounds to the platform with the ladder extended and doing a full rotation without lifting a single outrigger or having the overweight alarms go off.

Sounds like these morons tried to move the unit with the ladder extended, which means you're overriding the interlocks that would prevent you from retracting the outriggers when the aerial is out of stow, particularly when it's at 90 degrees in the least stable position it could be in. The fact this happened to show a flag instead of during an emergency situation makes it particularly egregious. Whomever made that decision to move the vehicle in such a manner should be fired or never be allowed to operate another apparatus. If you don't understand a basic moment force like that you have no business entering a structure fire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.