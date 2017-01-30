 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   Bloomberg: "It's a modern quandary for the ultra-wealthy: a yacht awaits at harbor, but how to safely reach it without risking exposure to the germ-ridden masses?"   (bloomberg.com) divider line
55
    More: Murica, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

1278 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2020 at 4:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Françoise, the guillotine
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's lucky that we're putting a stay on public guillotining, as that'd be a damn good way for the coronavirus to spread.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wear a tropical hazmat suit?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's going to be interesting when the unwashed masses start climbing over the walls to go after the super-wealthy, armed with guns that the millionaire political class used to distract them and to keep them at each others' throats.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, damn, the article actually says that.
Wow.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: [Fark user image image 425x494]


I didn't rtfa yet, I don't think I will. Because just that makes me want to slap a baby.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Wear a tropical hazmat suit?


I'm picturing a gas mask that says "Gucci" when you exhale....
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your yacht and home don't have a landing pad for you helicopter, you're just a plebe.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, Bloomberg has been one of the news outlets the consistently calls the Trump administration out on it's BS
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: wejash: [Fark user image image 425x494]

I didn't rtfa yet, I don't think I will. Because just that makes me want to slap a baby.


If you can get close enough to Trump, do it!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: It's going to be interesting when the unwashed masses start climbing over the walls to go after the super-wealthy, armed with guns that the millionaire political class used to distract them and to keep them at each others' throats.


That will never, ever happen in the US. The unwashed masses will turn on each other, but Americans have been brainwashed into believing that we have to be gentle with the ultra rich or they'll go Galt on us.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we could split the difference. March them onto their yachts and give them a Viking funeral.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: It's going to be interesting when the unwashed masses start climbing over the walls to go after the super-wealthy, armed with guns that the millionaire political class used to distract them and to keep them at each others' throats.


Why can't they wash
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't have a private jet and a helipad on your yacht you're just another poseur.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ultra wealthy  believe that Covid19 presents a risk. Interesting.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dallylamma: If you don't have a private jet and a helipad on your yacht you're just another poseur.


is it even a real private jet if you can't stand up straight in it while walking down the aisle?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think echrio oda has a idea for the uber rich
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Paul Allen wore out the whole partying with over the hill rock stars on a megayacht thing?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle Sam has the best yachts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are worried, I wonder why? Could it be all these people out of work, lost their insurance, can't pay their bills and toss it scared and angry and you got a powder keg.
But hey the rich are in prison like us, theirs are just nicer and much bigger.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just jealous. You have to dream big and then go get it.


The Jerk - Well Mom I Got That Too
Youtube mfjUk9_UP5Y
 
venezia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colbert covered this problem already
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$16K/hour is kind of pricey for a charter.

But if you have more money than sense, I guess it's worth it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

/but wearing N95 masks would give it away
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What will it cost?

Honestly, if you have to ask...
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Fox talks about herd immunity, they're talking about the pandemic running roughshod over us well enough that the rich can live without fear of infection.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: It's going to be interesting when the unwashed masses start climbing over the walls to go after the super-wealthy, armed with guns that the millionaire political class used to distract them and to keep them at each others' throats.


Covered:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newy​o​rker.com/magazine/2017/01/30/doomsday-​prep-for-the-super-rich/amp
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is just a guide for the exceedingly rich to decide where they are going to hang out until everyone that is supposed to die in this Global Genocide bid, does.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: ecmoRandomNumbers: It's going to be interesting when the unwashed masses start climbing over the walls to go after the super-wealthy, armed with guns that the millionaire political class used to distract them and to keep them at each others' throats.

That will never, ever happen in the US. The unwashed masses will turn on each other, but Americans have been brainwashed into believing that we have to be gentle with the ultra rich or they'll go Galt on us.


I tend to agree. I set my bar a little lower. I dream of a day when people's voting patterns match their indignation
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: If your yacht and home don't have a landing pad for you helicopter, you're just a plebe.


If you don't have your own Helicarrier that acts as a flying estate, then you aren't working hard enough.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Einstein, Malta is not in the US. SMH.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: OkieDookie: If your yacht and home don't have a landing pad for you helicopter, you're just a plebe.

If you don't have your own Helicarrier that acts as a flying estate, then you aren't working hard enough.


What does God need with a starship?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping they'd have the cat reading the newspaper as their main picture for this story.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reminder that the DNC let this Republican oligarch waste of oxygen pay them $300,000 for the privilege of cosplaying as a Democrat as long as Sanders and Warren were threats.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bombardier Global 6000 jet on average runs $16,000 an hour and the jet-to-yacht service carries an additional fee.

Anyone with that kind of disposable income needs to go against the wall when the revolution comes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Remember when he was trying to get the Democrats to nominate him for President, and there were some that actually supported him?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: WithinReason: OkieDookie: If your yacht and home don't have a landing pad for you helicopter, you're just a plebe.

If you don't have your own Helicarrier that acts as a flying estate, then you aren't working hard enough.

What does God need with a starship?


A Helicarrier isn't a "star ship". You're basicly combining a mega yacht that can fly and has on it a huge mansion with landscaping. Plus there's all those serfs that work for you making it all happen.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a modern quandary for the social media editor: hateclicks are bigger draws than interest-clicks, but pissing off your readerbase makes them unsubscribe, so: how to be deliberately loathsome in such a way that your core readership thinks it's aspirational?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, it's a regular Colditz Castle, isn't it?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: If your yacht and home don't have a landing pad for you helicopter, you're just a plebe.


This. This right here.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WithinReason: OkieDookie: If your yacht and home don't have a landing pad for you helicopter, you're just a plebe.

If you don't have your own Helicarrier that acts as a flying estate, then you aren't working hard enough.


Pfffft, No one is going to invest in a helicarrier until the bugs in the targeting system are resolved

payload.cargocollective.comView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The coronavirus can't survive heat after a certain temperature so the solution is simple.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PyroStock: The coronavirus can't survive heat after a certain temperature so the solution is simple.
[Fark user image 256x143]


That's for after the owners are aboard.
And the crew has left with all the safety gear.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Remember when he was trying to get the Democrats to nominate him for President, and there were some that actually supported him?


Yeah, Stacy Abrams was in on some of the Bloomberg grift.  Bloomie's message moved her, TO A BIGGER HOUSE.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where's a torpedo when you need one
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In other news, the LHC will reportedly not be capable of probing wavelengths short enough to resolve the violin this calls for. JFC.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groppet: They are worried, I wonder why? Could it be all these people out of work, lost their insurance, can't pay their bills and toss it scared and angry and you got a powder keg.
But hey the rich are in prison like us, theirs are just nicer and much bigger.


Just give us UBI and health care and the threat of pitchforks pretty much vanishes.

But, apparently that's too much to ask, so food riots and guillotines it is then.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.