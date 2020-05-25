 Skip to content
(Independent)   Hospital angrily denies presence of snake in operating theatre, insists there was only a monkey   (independent.co.uk) divider line
10
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it a monkey-fighting snake in a monday-to-friday operating theatre?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Monkey? You promised gorilla or higher!
 
Grognard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tired of these M F in snakes in my M F in operating theatre?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Badger not available for comment.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Badgers and mushrooms mostly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if the patient came out of anaesthesia, hearing the Scout Camp wake-up call:

"Wakey-Wakey! Hands off snakey!!!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was just Macaque.
 
Linkster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now I am glad my Dr. is from Karachi.
 
DevilGirlFromMars
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Imagine waking up from the anesthesia and thinking your mind was playing tricks on you and then suddenly monkeys!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
