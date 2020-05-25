 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Nature Network)   Pay no attention to that field filled with giant crumbling heads of our past presidents, particularly that bust of Lincoln with a gaping hole in the back of his head   (mnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Weird, President of the United States, George W. Bush, Presidents Park, Sculpture, presidential heads, 10-acre park, sculpture garden, President  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2020 at 5:56 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is one of those "I can't throw this away, it's too cool...what the fark am I going to do with this...?" sort of things that cause your heirs headaches.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looking through the photos in TFA it looks like a good portion of them are in terrible shape and the guy should have just recycled them. There isn't going to be anything done with them 'in the future' and they will just continue to deteriorate.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just leave them there.
In thousands of years archaeologists will find them and endlessly speculate about their origin and religious significance.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
39 Helens agree.
That's weird.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of them appear to be nothing more than oversize promotional piggy banks

media.mnn.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some kind of bust.jpeg
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/quick & lazy
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is that JFK back and to the left?
 
slaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yanno, most folks are happy with a couple of garden gnomes or maybe Snow White and the 7 Dwarves....this is a whole other level.
media.liveauctiongroup.netView Full Size
 
Linkster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this where someone says something about old news and it being exciting and shiat?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The park was open from 2004 to 2010 and the last head is W?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.