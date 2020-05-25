 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   I have no idea about what coronavirus rubbish you're talking about, so here's a bunch of Scottish residents dancing with their wheelie bins to Tina Turner's cover of Proud Mary   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"wheelie bins"

Why do the Brits feel the need to cutesy things up all the time.  They are trash cans, rubbish bins, refuse containers, whatever.  Yes, they have wheels on them.  Why is that something that needs to be remarked on?
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part is that I can never tell when scottish people are in drag.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fit aar ye gawpin aat?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we even know if this "Mary" (name changed to protect fairytale anonymity) was "proud" or is this nothing but more rabid sensationalism by the republican "right"?
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Once I saw the guy w/a beer in his hand I knew he was waiting for the strippers to begin their stripteasin act!!!!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sefert: The worst part is that I can never tell when scottish people are in drag.


The quality of the video does not help, it looks like RealVideo when we were all on dialup.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If it's not Scottish it's crap.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
.
.
.
.
.
Glad none of them decided to go all the way and brown up their face.
THAT WOULD BE RACIST.
.
.
.
.
.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "wheelie bins"

Why do the Brits feel the need to cutesy things up all the time.  They are trash cans, rubbish bins, refuse containers, whatever.  Yes, they have wheels on them.  Why is that something that needs to be remarked on?


We comment on wheeled bins because they replaced unwheeled bins, and that was very exciting.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

orbister: FrancoFile: "wheelie bins"

Why do the Brits feel the need to cutesy things up all the time.  They are trash cans, rubbish bins, refuse containers, whatever.  Yes, they have wheels on them.  Why is that something that needs to be remarked on?

We comment on wheeled bins because they replaced unwheeled bins, and that was very exciting.


Maybe you should set your sights a little higher.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "wheelie bins"

Why do the Brits feel the need to cutesy things up all the time.  They are trash cans, rubbish bins, refuse containers, whatever.  Yes, they have wheels on them.  Why is that something that needs to be remarked on?


Obligatory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "wheelie bins"

Why do the Brits feel the need to cutesy things up all the time.  They are trash cans, rubbish bins, refuse containers, whatever.  Yes, they have wheels on them.  Why is that something that needs to be remarked on?



"Bathrooms." Why do the Americans feel the need to cutesy things up all the time? They are toilets, pissers, crappers, whatever.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No true Scotsman (or Scotswoman) would ever do this!

:-D
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "wheelie bins"

Why do the Brits feel the need to cutesy things up all the time.  They are trash cans, rubbish bins, refuse containers, whatever.  Yes, they have wheels on them.  Why is that something that needs to be remarked on?


Too busy snogging their moggies and dogging their doggos
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have a particular affection for Scotland. Any time I see a headline, my first hope is that it was nuked from orbit.
 
shaggai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
C'mon ladies, you got to shake what you mommy gave you when you dance to a song like that.
 
