(Guardian)   The baby formerly known as X Æ A-12   (theguardian.com) divider line
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably will still get less grief than his kid named Damian.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid is doomed. It's just as well, since Elon had no plans for him except to make him the first person on Mars. No matter what he has to do to make it happen.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got no emotions for anybody else
You better understand I'm in love with my self
My self
My beautiful self
A no feelings a no feelings
A no feelings
For anybody else
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
X AE A-12 is now an Ex-X AE A-12.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're treating their kids name like a Japanese kanji tattoo.  They're taking something inherently functional, and objectifying it to symbolize something deep and personal about their own life and experience.

When it's a kanji tattoo that's objectionable because using somebody's language like it's some totem to represent getting your ex is ignorant at best, and tells people you don't really respect the culture you're borrowing from, you just think their iconography is cool.

When it's a kid's name, that's objectionable because it's overtly not for the kid - it's symbolizing something personal to your biatch ass.  That basically makes the kid into a walking, sentient tramp-stamp for you.  You're devaluing the child by turning them into a personal symbol for yourself.
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Elon is looking and acting more and more like a Bond villain.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With no explanation?

Um, didnt California say that a legal name cant include numbers so this is a work around?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gobshiates
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: With no explanation?

Um, didnt California say that a legal name cant include numbers so this is a work around?


Roman numerals
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why I'll never buy anything from Tesla. Musk is a complete and utter tool.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
avpgalaxy.netView Full Size

Pretty sure "X Æ A-12" is a precursor to this. Don't anybody tell Michael Fassbender.
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wax_on: Elon is looking and acting more and more like a Bond villain.


Wouldn't you?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Yeah, she's great at names."

Yeah, no.
 
Pinner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So he'll be called Roman?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was hoping he and Grimes (Grimes?) had got some sense knocked into their heads, but no such luck.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So his name is basically:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dallylamma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, you can pronounce it like that but I prefer  that you call me "Josh."
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
so if AE is going to be pronounced 'ai' and california only allows the 26 letters....

XAIAXIII, or XAI for short...

I swear he's trying to steal my name
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cosmonauts will be placing their lives in the hands of that daft idjit this week.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wax_on: Elon is looking and acting more and more like a Bond villain.


He is a 14 year old edgelord.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Millennium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Sasha Twelve". Got it. Now take your silly branding elsewhere.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The CRM software used by my company originally allowed numerals and other special characters in name fields. This led to a proliferation of "Joe User3," etc., records in the system as the combined bad user interface, inadequate training, and lack of motivation and lack of accountability by the front-line users resulted in duplicate after duplicate contact record as customers called in and their existing record wasn't located and re-used/updated for the new case. Rather than address the three root causes of this problem noted above, they changed the field to not permit numerals etc. So now the same user base continues to create new records by using misspellings, diddled email addresses, etc., to get around the system not allowing them to enter an exact duplicate combination of names, emails, and phone numbers. There's one customer who has something like 24 record variations in the system, created over the period of the past 3-4 years.

Not really relevant to the story but I thought I'd share.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The kid's got one parent named for a smell and the other named for dirt.  Smelly dirt.  Kid never had a chance.
 
twat_waffle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Was hoping he and Grimes (Grimes?) had got some sense knocked into their heads, but no such luck.


Grimes had some really great songs, if you're into synthpop and dream pop. She's also farking crazy, which hasn't exactly been a secret. She's always been crazy, so there's no way she would have ever had any sense knocked into her.

As for Elon Musk, he's gotten crazier with time. At this point, I think that both of them feed off of and amplify each other's craziness in a feedback loop of insanity.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: wax_on: Elon is looking and acting more and more like a Bond villain.

He is a 14 year old edgelord.

[Fark user image 634x363]


csb time - I was once in a dual portajohn when Lilly (at the time, Andy) climbed into the other side.
It was like being on a boat.

Nice people, the Wachowskis.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, that's one kid that will never have a driver's license. Unless they change the keyboard.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't give a fark about your farking baby with the attention whoring name you gave it
 
way south
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: middlewaytao: wax_on: Elon is looking and acting more and more like a Bond villain.

He is a 14 year old edgelord.

[Fark user image 634x363]

csb time - I was once in a dual portajohn when Lilly (at the time, Andy) climbed into the other side.
It was like being on a boat.

Nice people, the Wachowskis.


I was about to ask who lily Wachowski is without realizing I had missed a lot after the matrix movie.
 
shaggai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is the part number for a 1967 Volkswagon Rabbit bumper assembly?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also whatever happened to the headlines describing newborns as either cute or ugly-ass? Fark just isn't what it used to be.

/I also miss RugbyJock's photoshops
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nuuu: They're treating their kids name like a Japanese kanji tattoo. They're taking something inherently functional, and objectifying it to symbolize something deep and personal about their own life and experience.


Is that better or worse than appropriating another culture's writing system?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nuuu: They're treating their kids name like a Japanese kanji tattoo.  They're taking something inherently functional, and objectifying it to symbolize something deep and personal about their own life and experience.

When it's a kanji tattoo that's objectionable because using somebody's language like it's some totem to represent getting your ex is ignorant at best, and tells people you don't really respect the culture you're borrowing from, you just think their iconography is cool.

When it's a kid's name, that's objectionable because it's overtly not for the kid - it's symbolizing something personal to your biatch ass.  That basically makes the kid into a walking, sentient tramp-stamp for you.  You're devaluing the child by turning them into a personal symbol for yourself.


Hi, Karen. Maybe you should speak to the manager about that.
 
