(Daily Mail)   Now is NOT THE TIME to unearth a 2,000 year-old "mystery brown liquid" found in the tomb underneath a Japanese warrior's sword   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I had the weirdest dream last night:

You Are Receiving This Broadcast As A Dream | Prince of Darkness (1987)
Youtube b3Y-dpZ4Diw
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I knew how much of my life that I would spend pointing out that China and Japan are, in fact, two different things, I never would've taken East Asian Studies.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think now is exactly the right time.  It's not like this timeline can get any more farked up, and who knows, the mystery liquid might be a cure for stupidity.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And on my birthday!?
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this was the plot of the Tomb Raider reboot
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: If I knew how much of my life that I would spend pointing out that China and Japan are, in fact, two different things, I never would've taken East Asian Studies.


Wanna really blow people's minds?  Remind them of Korea.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: If I knew how much of my life that I would spend pointing out that China and Japan are, in fact, two different things, I never would've taken East Asian Studies.


Granted, the genetic deviation between the people's is about 3,000 to 3,600 years ago.  So the soldier in this tomb being 2,000 years old puts them at near cousins in the grand scheme of things as they are only 1,000 to 1,600 years separated.


Duh
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark does it look like they're running chemist tests out of a hotel room?  WTF.  Doesn't go for the "proffesionalism" aspect of this.

Also:

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
otherideas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Liquor
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It is the cure. We found it! They left it for use to find because they had the same virus back then. We are saved! :)
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

otherideas: Liquor


Black blood of the earth!
 
jaggspb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zang: otherideas: Liquor

Black blood of the earth!


you mean oil?
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mystery Brown Substance is my Wendy O Williams klezmer kazoo band.

It's also probably jenkem.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Try this new KFC.' they said. 'Experience American culture!' they added.
'My colon - it weeps a thousand tears!'
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaggspb: zang: otherideas: Liquor

Black blood of the earth!

you mean oil?


Texas gold
 
zang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaggspb: zang: otherideas: Liquor

Black blood of the earth!

you mean oil?


I mean BLACK BLOOD OF THE EARTH!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Why the fark does it look like they're running chemist tests out of a hotel room?  WTF.  Doesn't go for the "proffesionalism" aspect of this.

Also:

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x531]


He stayed at a Holiday Inn Express
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As an ancient brown liquid scientist myself, I too do my best work on the coffee table of a Howard Johnson's Express.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dkulprit: SirMadness: If I knew how much of my life that I would spend pointing out that China and Japan are, in fact, two different things, I never would've taken East Asian Studies.

Granted, the genetic deviation between the people's is about 3,000 to 3,600 years ago.  So the soldier in this tomb being 2,000 years old puts them at near cousins in the grand scheme of things as they are only 1,000 to 1,600 years separated.


Duh


Okay sport, since you're so smart:

You go and point that out to them, and I'll watch.
 
Pinner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gloves, but no mask. Either he's an idiot, or doing this "sampling" which looks to be conducted in a lobby, is all for show and they already have determined what it is.
/Spoon, small stand, cup... My guess is some kind of opiate goo to cook down.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope it's not sticky

i.somethingawful.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirMadness: If I knew how much of my life that I would spend pointing out that China and Japan are, in fact, two different things, I never would've taken East Asian Studies.


Ugh, I was just going to say something similar unless subby is taunting us like dynamite monkeys.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirMadness: dkulprit: SirMadness: If I knew how much of my life that I would spend pointing out that China and Japan are, in fact, two different things, I never would've taken East Asian Studies.

Granted, the genetic deviation between the people's is about 3,000 to 3,600 years ago.  So the soldier in this tomb being 2,000 years old puts them at near cousins in the grand scheme of things as they are only 1,000 to 1,600 years separated.


Duh

Okay sport, since you're so smart:

You go and point that out to them, and I'll watch.


Please record and post to youtube.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If it smells OK it's safe to drink.
 
dryknife
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirMadness: If I knew how much of my life that I would spend pointing out that China and Japan are, in fact, two different things, I never would've taken East Asian Studies.


"So are you Chinese or Japanese?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
weapon13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wage0048: I think now is exactly the right time.  It's not like this timeline can get any more farked up, and who knows, the mystery liquid might be a cure for stupidity.


I say let the idiots drink it!

Death is a cure for stupidity.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

otherideas: Liquor


Not a chance. Not only is the body decayed to dust, but I hardly know er!

/rimshot
 
Spindle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://local.theonion.com/archaeolog​i​st-tired-of-unearthing-unspeakable-anc​ient-e-1819566285

Obligatory
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

uttertosh: otherideas: Liquor

Not a chance. Not only is the body decayed to dust, but I hardly know er!



Check out Mr. Highstandards Esq. over here.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay I am not going to say this mysterious brown liquid is dangerous nor will i saw it is harmless. I will however say some things are better left well enough alone and this is one of them.,
 
buntz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Veloram: Pretty sure this was the plot of the Tomb Raider reboot


Oh come on!

You know nobody saw the Tomb Raider reboot!!

/I actually LIKED the Tomb Raider reboot (games AND movie)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bat soup.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dirty bong water?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The guy sure is getting a face full of any fumes from the bottle. I question his level of expertise.
 
