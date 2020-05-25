 Skip to content
(Twitter) President Trump barely able to stand up straight at Memorial Day service (twitter.com)
    Strange, shot  
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Weird Hal
2 hours ago  
And what rough beast, its executive time come round at last, slouches towards Arlington to be bored?

OldRod
2 hours ago  
Well, he is rather top-heavy... and those lifts make for an unstable platform... so yeah
 
cretinbob
2 hours ago  
It's hard to stand on two hooves
 
Jake Havechek
2 hours ago  
Why is he saluting?  That's taking a shiat on every veteran, alive or dead.
 
North_Central_Positronics
2 hours ago  
He's never been able to stand correctly. 

Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


thewrap.comView Full Size
 
bekaye
1 hour ago  
To be fair to the Trump, there [were hurricane force winds]Trump [was a slight breeze]fake news he had to contend with..........
 
thorpe
1 hour ago  
He remained standing though the wind was howling right in that one spot.
 
arrogantbastich
1 hour ago  
Give him a break, he's all tuckered out from his long weekend of working at golf.
 
Sin'sHero
1 hour ago  
Standing up straight would require a spine.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Why is he saluting?  That's taking a shiat on every veteran, alive or dead.


Blame Reagan. Excerpt below is from is from Rachel Maddow's "Drift".

Upon entering the White House in 1981, Ronald Reagan began saluting every uniformed service member he saw.

One of his military aides, a Marine officer named John Kline, worried that Reagan's new ritual was inappropriate, and voiced his concerns directly with the president. Soldiers were supposed to salute their president; the president was not supposed to salute the soldiers. No modern president, not even old General Eisenhower, had saluted military personnel. It might even be, well, sort of, improper. Reagan seemed disappointed at this news.

Kline suggested he talk to the commandant of the United States Marine Corps and get his advice, and the commandant's advice ran something like this: You're the god---- president. You can salute whoever you god---- well please. So Ronald Reagan continued saluting his soldiers, and he encouraged his own vice president and successor, George H.W. Bush, to do the same. And every president since has followed.

And that's it. Now all the presidents do it because of the theater of the office. And because the media and pundits would take offense if they didn't.
 
RolandTGunner
1 hour ago  
He was swaying around a bit and seemed to be somewhat winded after the walk.
Pence, otoh, was walking like a robot.
 
IvanTheSilent
1 hour ago  
Why the fark is he saluting?  He's a civilian and a never-served, he doesn't have the right.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/te​x​t/4/9

/Yes, I know the Flag Code is generally unenforceable, but fark Trump.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
1 hour ago  

I was looking for a picture of Reagan saluting for that long.   At least he did it right.  Trump looks like he's shading his eyes.  But I came across this:

arlingtoncemetery.netView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Standing up straight would require a spine.


winner, winner, chicken dinner
 
MikeBoomshadow
1 hour ago  
I just figured he slouches forward in a doomed attempt to hide his gut.
 
MikeBoomshadow
1 hour ago  

Oh, my Gawd! Reagan's wearing a tan suit!!!!!1!!!!!one!
 
darkhorse23
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23
1 hour ago  
3" lifts tend to throw off your center of gravity
 
Rann Xerox
1 hour ago  
Trump couldn't stand straight because the Unknown Soldiers at the tomb were yelling in his head "Get the f*ck out of here, Cadet Bone Spurs!" and made him lose his concentration.
 
dodecahedron
1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: 3" lifts tend to throw off your center of gravity


That's just got to cause serious chronic back pain. Good.
 
hissatsu
1 hour ago  
It's always first day at standing class.
 
rcain
1 hour ago  
you'd wobble around too if you passed gas on the scale that shiat bag does

It's a mighty wind
 
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  
He wears lifts too, because Trump absolutely hates it when somebody is taller than him.
 
thatguyoverthere70
1 hour ago  
I don't see him swaying any more than the others standing there.

He's still a dick, though.
 
usernameguy
1 hour ago  
He stands like a top-heavy Star Wars action figure.
 
sunsawed
1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Why is he saluting?  That's taking a shiat on every veteran, alive or dead.


He's the Commander-in-Chief. Just be grateful he isn't in a Generalissimo outfit.

/for now.
 
born_yesterday
1 hour ago  
Weebles wobble but they don't fall down
 
d23
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
1 hour ago  

bekaye: To be fair to the Trump, there [were hurricane force winds]Trump [was a slight breeze]fake news he had to contend with..........


That girth catches the wind like a sail.
 
Recoil Therapy
1 hour ago  
Good to see that the bigliest of shoe lifts was immediately covered.

As to the salute I don't have 'that' much of a problem with it.  The holder of the office 'is' the Commander in Chief...so, if he wants to...eh.

/That the current occupier of that office isn't worthy of sniffing the jock of the newest recruit is an entirely different matter.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
It would have been awful if he had fallen over on National television. I might just have doubled over myself in response.
 
Crewmannumber6
1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Why is he saluting?  That's taking a shiat on every veteran, alive or dead.


Came to say this. What a piece of shiat
 
markie_farkie
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Combination of 3+" lifts hidden in his shoes in addition to the heel height, his gut, and forced posture to hide it by draping his suit coat over it, and allowing his tie to hang down straight instead of curving around his bloated stomach.

Factor in his age, and two rounds of golf over the weekend, and he's probably physically exhausted.
 
SquonkBot
1 hour ago  
No, that's just "being overcome with patriotism after a long round of golf"

Protip: Never appear or admit to being weak to your cult
 
Dewey Fidalgo
1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: 3" lifts tend to throw off your center of gravity


Ah diddums.   Women across the world keenly....nah, they are laughing their highheeled raised asses off.
 
roddikinsathome
1 hour ago  
He looks tired. Doesn't he look tired?
 
johnny queso
1 hour ago  

that farking animal.  had he no shame?
 
WoolyManwich
1 hour ago  
He took too much hydroxycocksmokerlinoleum
 
tpmchris
1 hour ago  
Well, when you have the whole weight of the world to carry and no help, thanks Obama, what do you expect?
 
King of Monkeys
1 hour ago  

d23: [Fark user image image 491x385]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
th0th
1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: He's never been able to stand correctly. 

Obligatory:
[Fark user image image 205x246]

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x335]

[thewrap.com image 618x412]


That entire photo screams, "genetic glandular issue," or maybe just cheaply-tailored suits. Junior looks like he's ready to give birthZ
 
dbeshear
1 hour ago  

sunsawed: Jake Havechek: Why is he saluting?  That's taking a shiat on every veteran, alive or dead.

He's the Commander-in-Chief. Just be grateful he isn't in a Generalissimo outfit.

/for now.


Please don't give President Twitterbot any stupid ideas. He's guaranteed to run with them.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  

d23: [Fark user image 491x385]


"Early" sign. Riiiiight.
Like his insane Twitter screeds from 15 years ago were from a sane person.
 
Circusdog320
1 hour ago  
Maybe he'll go get the second part of his physical done...I mean it's been 6 months since the last trip!
 
lonomoholo
1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: He's never been able to stand correctly. 

Obligatory:
[Fark user image 205x246]

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x335]

[thewrap.com image 618x412]


What a piece of garbage this 'man' is.
 
Literally Addicted
1 hour ago  

d23: [Fark user image 491x385]


Or the lazy bastard would rather disguise his obesity than actually do something to work it off, like exercise and eat well.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
1 hour ago  
By 1PM EDT at the latest Fox News will have digitally manipulated the image to have him standing straight while everyone else leans.

By 2PM EDT OANN will have used ILM-level de-aging software and photoshopped the modified head onto Thor's body.

By 3PM EDT Trump will tweet he was standing that way as a joke to mock the Fake News media
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
1 hour ago  
Amazing Skill Felling Cutting Big Tree Tubo Whit Large Chainsaw Blade in The Forest
Youtube nnUhJmRCuMQ
 
markie_farkie
1 hour ago  

th0th: North_Central_Positronics: He's never been able to stand correctly. 

Obligatory:
[Fark user image image 205x246]

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x335]

[thewrap.com image 618x412]


That entire photo screams, "genetic glandular issue," or maybe just cheaply-tailored suits. Junior looks like he's ready to give birthZ


It's been 'shooped.  Look at the pavement lines around I'm Eric and Half Scoop. Their arms and torsos were manipulated somewhat. They look creepy enough without that, BTW.
 
