(Washington Post)   Great headline WaPo. Yer growing up. Next up, solid food and having your reporters ask direct questions like "You know that's not true. Why are you saying it?"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
POSOTUS
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be fair, I also golfed this weekend.
Also to be fair, I would still be a better president than Trump.

/It's really not that high of a bar.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: To be fair, I also golfed this weekend.
Also to be fair, I would still be a better president than Trump.

/It's really not that high of a bar.


My cat would be a better president than trump, and she licks her own asshole.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: CipollinaFan: To be fair, I also golfed this weekend.
Also to be fair, I would still be a better president than Trump.

/It's really not that high of a bar.

My cat would be a better president than trump, and she licks her own asshole.


Trump has people do that for him. They line up for that detail.
 
dinch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He mocked somebody else's weight? Seriously?

JFC. This guys truly is stupid as shiat
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fox news: Still a glint in its mother's eye.....
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dinch: He mocked somebody else's weight? Seriously?

JFC. This guys truly is stupid as shiat


Plus every thing he is guilty of he accuses the other guy of being guilty of.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnny queso: POSOTUS


SCUMBALL
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: CipollinaFan: To be fair, I also golfed this weekend.
Also to be fair, I would still be a better president than Trump.

/It's really not that high of a bar.

My cat would be a better president than trump, and she licks her own asshole.


Is there lipstick on it?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dinch: He mocked somebody else's weight? Seriously?

JFC. This guys truly is stupid as shiat


That our morbidly obese guy, #PresidentPlump.
 
shaggai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: CipollinaFan: To be fair, I also golfed this weekend.
Also to be fair, I would still be a better president than Trump.

/It's really not that high of a bar.

My cat would be a better president than trump, and she licks her own asshole.


You say this like you know Trump doesn't lick his own asshole.

/I'd vote for the cat, too.
 
rogue49
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'bout damn time.

now start calling out everyone...rather than inferring
it would be refreshing

But Mr. T needs the medicine the most.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dinch: He mocked somebody else's weight? Seriously?

JFC. This guys truly is stupid as shiat


Yes, it's open season on calling Abrams fat because Pelosi opened that door by saying Trump was morbidly obese. This now gives Trump, et al license to fat shame anyone because reasons
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: To be fair, I also golfed this weekend.
Also to be fair, I would still be a better president than Trump.

/It's really not that high of a bar.


Do you know what would be better than Trump?

Nothing.  It would be better that the seat was empty.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SansNeural: johnny queso: POSOTUS

SCUMBALL


/not directed at you, Juanito Queso
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

propasaurus: dinch: He mocked somebody else's weight? Seriously?

JFC. This guys truly is stupid as shiat

Yes, it's open season on calling Abrams fat because Pelosi opened that door by saying Trump was morbidly obese. This now gives Trump, et al license to fat shame anyone because reasons


Oh sure, because he (and the right) totally weren't doing this to begin with.
 
