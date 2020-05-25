 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Mayor of the Ozarks on the Covid Party: "Ain't like we could read none o' dem new laws and such. We ain't tried to neither"   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks, Memorial Day, Arkansas, The Ozarks, local mayor, Camden County, Missouri, covid concerns  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of the tourist dollars in future years for the COVID-19 Memorial BBQ Blowout Pool Party.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't no party like an Ozarks party

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
June 8th is now on my calendar to check Covid numbers in the US
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"we can't stop it all, so why bother doing anything"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I lost track of how many people said that this pandemic would entirely change how people act and live.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "we can't stop it all, so why bother doing anything"


This should be our national motto.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yep. Can't wait for the eventual spike in cases here in St. Louis. Because at least a quarter of those people came from the St. Louis area and will be bringing the plague back with them.

Farking assholes.
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really don't care if morans want to off themselves.  Unfortunately they create problems for the rest of us:

1) They believe they have a right to infect people who don't want to be infected.
2) When they will demand medical care when they become ill irrespective of their ability to pay for medical care.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "we can't stop it all, so why bother doing anything"


I've heard that excuse for homelessness, drug use, underage drinking, etc.
/ You should always try to do something
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Dead for Tax Reasons: "we can't stop it all, so why bother doing anything"

I've heard that excuse for homelessness, drug use, underage drinking, etc.
/ You should always try to do something


It's hard so we shouldn't try is the new American way
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You really can't shut down the lake but you can make it a hell of a lot less fun. shut down all recreactions areas, shut down bars and liquor stores  and suspect alcohol sales at other retail businesses that are allowed to sell beer and such under local laws.    Take away the booze and fun places to hang out and a lot of people lose interest fast.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: You really can't shut down the lake but you can make it a hell of a lot less fun. shut down all recreactions areas, shut down bars and liquor stores  and suspend alcohol sales at other retail businesses that are allowed to sell beer and such under local laws.    Take away the booze and fun places to hang out and a lot of people lose interest fast.


/FTFM
 
AeAe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's see what happens in 14 days.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tried and true method

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: You really can't shut down the lake but you can make it a hell of a lot less fun. shut down all recreactions areas, shut down bars and liquor stores  and suspect alcohol sales at other retail businesses that are allowed to sell beer and such under local laws.    Take away the booze and fun places to hang out and a lot of people lose interest fast.


Then make anyone who does show up wear one of these and a mask. lol
mediad.publicbroadcasting.netView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cleaning out the gene pool by partying in the Ozark pool!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I lost track of how many people said that this pandemic would entirely change how people act and live.


Oh I knew well enough that it wouldn't.  That was wishful thinking on their part. People are acting exactly as i expected.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fissile: I really don't care if morans want to off themselves.  Unfortunately they create problems for the rest of us:

1) They believe they have a right to infect people who don't want to be infected.
2) When they will demand medical care when they become ill irrespective of their ability to pay for medical care.


3) but there better not be a cent given for the medical care of "those" people. You know... lazy... urban... people. That'd be a socialist handout!
 
mmojo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate it when they make Find the Black Guy too easy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: DRTFA: Dead for Tax Reasons: "we can't stop it all, so why bother doing anything"

I've heard that excuse for homelessness, drug use, underage drinking, etc.
/ You should always try to do something

It's hard so we shouldn't try is the new American way


"So I told that there 'see-dee-see' learnin' doc, the only three letters I needs to know is U, S and A."
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They also allow glass bottles at the poolside. Not too smart.
 
