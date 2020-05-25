 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Things seem to be returning to normal, as shootings break out at FL and SC beaches   (the-sun.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Memorial Day, Daytona Beach, Florida, Daytona Beach, reopened beaches, Halifax River, U.S. Route 1 in Florida  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much out there about 6 people getting shot in the local news this weekend. mentions made but no details other than the deputies were not involved.

One ahole pointed a shotgun at a deputy last night - he got shot - survived.
/Don't point a gun at a deputy

Sheriff Chitwood told reporters he did not think breaking those rules could be realistically enforced with arrests.
"If someone out there wants to ask a stupid social distancing question, social distancing is not a crime. It's an executive order issued by the governor that no prosecutor in the state of Florida has prosecuted anybody for that, and no judge is going to convict them," he said.

IOW's, not a damned thing he can do about it. Perhaps DeSantis should have taken to the street and handled this.

The guy who was throwing money?

Chitwood said the man who stood on the sunroof of the car was making a rap video. Authorities are combing through video footage in an attempt to try and identify him to arrest him.
"We are going to identify him and we are going to charge him. He was the linchpin of all this that happened," Sheriff Chitwood said.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Time's Person of the Year is "Everyone who didn't act like a complete idiot during this farking thing".
 
loveblondieo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's just Myrtle Beach. We pay them no mind here.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no_tan_lines:

Chitwood said the man who stood on the sunroof of the car was making a rap video.


He just described every rapper.
 
NKato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now we wait for the inevitable 1000% spike in COVID-19 cases.

I'm just gonna stay home.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
God bless America
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is that a gun in your banana hammock or are you just happy to see m.......BLAM BLAM BLAM
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That looks fun
 
almandot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Not much out there about 6 people getting shot in the local news this weekend. mentions made but no details other than the deputies were not involved.

One ahole pointed a shotgun at a deputy last night - he got shot - survived.
/Don't point a gun at a deputy

Sheriff Chitwood told reporters he did not think breaking those rules could be realistically enforced with arrests.
"If someone out there wants to ask a stupid social distancing question, social distancing is not a crime. It's an executive order issued by the governor that no prosecutor in the state of Florida has prosecuted anybody for that, and no judge is going to convict them," he said.

IOW's, not a damned thing he can do about it. Perhaps DeSantis should have taken to the street and handled this.

The guy who was throwing money?

Chitwood said the man who stood on the sunroof of the car was making a rap video. Authorities are combing through video footage in an attempt to try and identify him to arrest him.
"We are going to identify him and we are going to charge him. He was the linchpin of all this that happened," Sheriff Chitwood said.


I mean eventually the footage will show up on youtube TikTok.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
six shots fired =\= six shot, i guarantee
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
oh well.....time to start a new calendar.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some things never change.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It looks like that chick in the jean coveralls pissed her pants.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: six shots fired =\= six shot, i guarantee


I know, Have you seen the way they hold their guns?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So idiots who can't stay home + shootings.

Correlation is not causation we often hear.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zepillin: Thank You Black Jesus!: six shots fired =\= six shot, i guarantee

I know, Have you seen the way they hold their guns?


"do i want to break my wrist, send the thing flying, or guarantee i miss my target completely?  triefecta beeyotch!"
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.