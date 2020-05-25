 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   OK, one more time, everybody. When you are wanted for crimes, DO NOT LIVESTREAM YOURSELF. Although your live arrest should be great for traffic. With, it goes without saying, video goodness   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cops will tell you. They never catch the smart ones.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually, by all means do it.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Finally, somebody arrested for vertical video.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was the woman at the picnic table with him? I mean, she doesn't seem at all surprised to see the police show up with weapons drawn.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What kind of ghetto gangster rolls with twin Tauruses?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Myrtle Beach is basically the Florida of South Carolina.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BadReligion: What kind of ghetto gangster rolls with twin Tauruses?


I wish I hadn't read the article--I thought you meant that's what they were driving.
 
