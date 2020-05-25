 Skip to content
(Guardian) NSFW language in a major news outlet talking about the chances for coronavirus vaccines.
26
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, fark.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are extremely likely to develop a vaccine.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 mention of the phrase "Doom merchant" (besides right here)
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW Language?

Matt Hancock

Oh. Well, at least it's not Gene Masseth.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA: as Brilliant puts it, the virus will "ping-pong back and forth in time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We are extremely likely to develop a vaccine.


Is that raw optimism, pure hope or do you know something the rest of us don't?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We are extremely likely to develop a vaccine.


are we able to develop a safe one?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
About Farking Time.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I want to know how the word fark gets in the US Farking Guardian
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
mebbe zo, mebbe no
 
puffy999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Keep f*cking that chicken
 
Boundary Layer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The damage that has been done to faith in public institutions by disinformation and harmful rhetoric is not to be underestimated. There is enormous pressure to come up with something, and you can bet that I'll be waiting for at least three of the world's nominally competent governments (being the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and maybe Australia) to certify any vaccine as safe and effective.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We are extremely likely to develop a vaccine.


If not us, then our children.  Or  our children's children.
By the end of summer.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We are extremely likely to develop a vaccine.


I'm not holding my breath. The common cold is caused in large part by coronaviruses, and is also notorious for not having either a vaccine, or even any effective treatment besides "just let it run its course".
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eh, the no cursing on Fark is one of its charms. Plus, you have to be careful not to use "fark, shait ect" on other sites.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fine.  How is that soluble ACE2 thing going?

https://stm.sciencemag.org/content/12​/​541/eabb5676

/Apparently passed phase I and phase II of clinical trials
//Univ. of Minn. is doing trials on Losartin and covid.  A metter of interest to me because I take it for other reasons.  Can't find any preliminary results yet
/// you'd think they could dig that up in actuary data by comparing the prescription rate in the general population vs the rate in people who survived/died from the 'rona
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I want to know how the word fark gets in the US Farking Guardian


Journalists and editors have to day-drink, too.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I want to know how the word fark gets in the US Farking Guardian


It's in a quote.  Grown-ups sometimes use those words.  Don't represent something as what somebody said if you're going to paraphrase or censor it.  I suppose we could go back to "(expletive deleted)" for a change, but it turns each use into a titter..
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is bad. Isn't it?
 
Mnemia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Marcus Aurelius: We are extremely likely to develop a vaccine.

I'm not holding my breath. The common cold is caused in large part by coronaviruses, and is also notorious for not having either a vaccine, or even any effective treatment besides "just let it run its course".


While this is true, the reason for this is not necessarily that it's not possible to make a vaccine for colds. It's rather probably that a) it's not worth the risks associated with the investment, given the mild nature of the illness; and b) it might not be worth the medical risks associated with human trials and so on for a mild illness. If the common cold killed people regularly, there would probably be a lot more interest in overcoming the technical and logistical challenges.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Marcus Aurelius: We are extremely likely to develop a vaccine.

I'm not holding my breath. The common cold is caused in large part by coronaviruses, and is also notorious for not having either a vaccine, or even any effective treatment besides "just let it run its course".


"Still no cure for the common cold" has, for decades, been an ominous foreshadowing to me.

It seems obvious to everyone, now, that a modern plague would look like the common cold.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is a lot of words for : We're F**ked.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: "If the process of getting a vaccine, testing it, proving it, manufacturing it, planning for its delivery, and building a vaccine programme all over the world, if that's going to take as long as we think, then let's farking start planning it now."

Ah. I think I see the (well, his) problem.

""We've got to get organized and start a single, unified vaccine program."

Country A: "Yes, we're doing that."

Organization 2: "Started it months ago."

Multibillionare III: "Me too. Didn't you read the tweet?"

Corporation Umpteen: "Get in line."

"No! You're not organized! It's not a unified effort! You're all individuals!"

Crowd:"Yes! We are all individuals! We're all different!"

"Sigh."

/there's no me in programme
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: "If the process of getting a vaccine, testing it, proving it, manufacturing it, planning for its delivery, and building a vaccine programme all over the world, if that's going to take as long as we think, then let's farking start planning it now."

Ah. I think I see the (well, his) problem.

""We've got to get organized and start a single, unified vaccine program."

Country A: "Yes, we're doing that."

Organization 2: "Started it months ago."

Multibillionare III: "Me too. Didn't you read the tweet?"

Corporation Umpteen: "Get in line."

"No! You're not organized! It's not a unified effort! You're all individuals!"

Crowd:"Yes! We are all individuals! We're all different!"

"Sigh."

/there's no me in programme


Are you objecting to spreading the nets wide?

/seems more important to avoid duplicating efforts than making everybody work on one thing
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An uncensored f-word in a mainstream news story?

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
