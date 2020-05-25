 Skip to content
(Metro)   Girl decides to peek over the short edge of a 400-foot cliff, is pulled to safety before chaos ensues   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's the point of walking up to a 400ft cliff if you're not going to look over the edge?
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to live near a nice cliff which we weren't allowed look over the edge of because a boy had fallen years before. A tall fence keeps people back.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pictures show someone holding a girl so she can peek over the edge safely.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All I see is some busybody yanking a girl.

I mean, maybe it was her mum, but whatever.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thank god that helicopter was there to rescue her.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Congrats. Your daughter is lacking thatgene that I got two helpings of.

/ my hands started sweating when I saw the pic in TFA
 
