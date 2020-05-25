 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Second stylist at COVID Cuts in Missouri tests positive after contacting 56 more clients. Other salons race to match offer   (ky3.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Hairdressing, hair stylist, independent franchisees, Erik Chase, following Saturday, Great Clips, Barber, The Salon  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.  "All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said

Who could possibly have been so irresponsible as to go get a haircut in the middle of a pandemic?

Certainly not Erik.

I'm sure he'll get to the bottom of this.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We'll still be dealing with this Memorial Day 2021.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.  "All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said

Who could possibly have been so irresponsible as to go get a haircut in the middle of a pandemic?

Certainly not Erik.

I'm sure he'll get to the bottom of this.


Mr Chase needed that haircut, his bangs were becoming too unmanageable!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man this dude is like INCHES from putting it all together.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I know no one reads the articles but the level of utter stupidity in this one is worth a quick look. Holy shiat.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Man this dude is like INCHES from putting it all together.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone who goes into the office has to answer all of the CDC questions negatively, have their temperature taken, and wear a mask when around other employees.

The last thing we want is for one of the employees to come in and work while sick.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dying for a mullet to own the libs.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We maybe have 25% of the normal number of people in my building right now and they just turned on the AC for the summer... it's freakin' cold in here!! Gah!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Dying for a mullet to own the libs.


Business up front, Covid in the back.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

[Fark user image image 500x565]

I know no one reads the articles but the level of utter stupidity in this one is worth a quick look. Holy shiat.


Yeah, I read it under you recommendations and was not disappointed. The stupid there hurts.

It doesn't matter if everyone had masks or even if the stylists DID wear gloves, it's still not 100% protection. Doctors with much better PPE (in some cases) are still catching it. Which is why letting people closely handle 25-50 strangers a day isn't a great idea right now.

As for this Erik Chase asshole, the dude bought a ticket to pandemic Sea World, sat right up front and is complaining about getting soaked. fark him, and every half paying attention, doen't care until it personally affects them, piece of shiat out there. The farkers get what they deserve, and we're lucky they won't take to many innocent bystanders with them.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.

Chase visited the Great Clips on S. Glenstone a week ago....
...
"All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

Golly, I wonder what fiend could be behind this sinister plot, Erik.  It's truly the mystery of the ages.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.

those tricksy democrats will stop at no end to perpetuate their hoax...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.

"I never thought a global pandemic, that is affecting the entire world, would eat *my* face!"
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If only someone had predicted this stunning development.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd like to get a haircut, too, but this is why I won't. It just takes one interaction with the wrong person to ruin your life for the next 14 days (assuming you don't get sick)...and just about everyone can be the wrong person.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA: "Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.

Chase visited the Great Clips on S. Glenstone a week ago....
...
"All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

Golly, I wonder what fiend could be behind this sinister plot, Erik.  It's truly the mystery of the ages.


I bet it was a Bill Gates and Soros and the Clinton's.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just caught this part: The owner of the Great Clips on Glenstone said the store is closed for deep cleaning and will reopen when the health department says it's safe to do so. She wrote in a message, she's also worried because her employees have been getting threats. Chase said, even though he's disappointed this happened, violence is not necessary.

So, who thinks it's a good idea to threaten the employees? And why does Mr. Chase think that violence is optional?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shostie: Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA: "Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.

Chase visited the Great Clips on S. Glenstone a week ago....
...
"All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

Golly, I wonder what fiend could be behind this sinister plot, Erik.  It's truly the mystery of the ages.

I bet it was a Bill Gates and Soros and the Clinton's.


With their 5G towers.  It's all starting to add up.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I'd like to get a haircut, too, but this is why I won't. It just takes one interaction with the wrong person to ruin your life for the next 14 days (assuming you don't get sick)...and just about everyone can be the wrong person.


It's amazing to me when I think that one person could cough on someone else and kill them, yet people run around without a mask, and without any kind of distancing, as if it's just a slight sniffle
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Having lived most of my life in Missouri I'm not surprised by the dumb-farkery but still get a bit sad at its pervasiveness and persistence.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

[Fark user image 500x565]

I know no one reads the articles but the level of utter stupidity in this one is worth a quick look. Holy shiat.


I had to read it again.   This guy is so eluded by the painfully obvious that it's breathtaking.  It must be mind-numbing to hold a conversation with that cat.

"Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.

Well, how could you anticipate something like that Erik?  All you did was go to a salon with 84 other people in the middle of a global pandemic and had a person without the appropriate precautions touch your head a lot.

"It's a big deal. It definitely gives me great concern," Chase said.

Gold star for Erik's folder!  He's correct.  Tortuous death is a big deal that should concern you.  Good show, Erik.

"All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

If only we could get to the bottom of who was irresponsible. The search continues unabated!

"They should've stayed home," he said.

Ummm...yeah, everybody should ha...wow....

"So I don't think that the story is ending any time soon, I think the saga continues," Chase said.

I'm taking the gold star back from your folder, Erik.  Yes, the saga will continue because you came into contact with 15-20 other people after letting the unmasked, infected lady rub her hands on your head.

Chase said, even though he's disappointed this happened, violence is not necessary.

Fark you, Erik.  I hope you picked up a new strain that makes your dick fall off.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Giant Clown Shoe: "All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

[Fark user image 500x565]

I know no one reads the articles but the level of utter stupidity in this one is worth a quick look. Holy shiat.

I had to read it again.   This guy is so eluded by the painfully obvious that it's breathtaking.  It must be mind-numbing to hold a conversation with that cat.

"Now I'm someone directly affected by COVID and I never thought that it would be so close to home," said Erik Chase.

Well, how could you anticipate something like that Erik?  All you did was go to a salon with 84 other people in the middle of a global pandemic and had a person without the appropriate precautions touch your head a lot.

"It's a big deal. It definitely gives me great concern," Chase said.

Gold star for Erik's folder!  He's correct.  Tortuous death is a big deal that should concern you.  Good show, Erik.

"All this because someone wasn't responsible," Chase said.

If only we could get to the bottom of who was irresponsible. The search continues unabated!

"They should've stayed home," he said.

Ummm...yeah, everybody should ha...wow....

"So I don't think that the story is ending any time soon, I think the saga continues," Chase said.

I'm taking the gold star back from your folder, Erik.  Yes, the saga will continue because you came into contact with 15-20 other people after letting the unmasked, infected lady rub her hands on your head.

Chase said, even though he's disappointed this happened, violence is not necessary.

Fark you, Erik.  I hope you picked up a new strain that makes your dick fall off.


These people have taught me to appreciate the phrase "breathtakingly stupid".  It's surreal.
 
