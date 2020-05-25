 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   The purge begins
booniepepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God bless you, New Yorkers.  Time and time again has proven that this is the ONLY way to get it done.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Face diapers are ineffective virtue signals

/If you're serious about safety, put on a burqa or STFU
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Most excellent.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Face diapers are ineffective virtue signals

/If you're serious about safety, put on a burqa or STFU


She won't sleep with you, sicky.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At the grocery store last Thursday, at least half of the people weren't wearing face masks and were going the wrong way down marked one way aisles.  Since there hasn't been a major outbreak around here, people just don't seem to care.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The comments from the fauxqfreeps are going to be epic.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: At the grocery store last Thursday, at least half of the people weren't wearing face masks and were going the wrong way down marked one way aisles.  Since there hasn't been a major outbreak around here, people just don't seem to care.


Yet.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Vigilantism, the New Normal. (And all of them wearing cloth masks, that don't stop a single virus particle because the weave is too big - but don't let facts stop the masses).

Course, if you tried to implement it to tackle REAL crime the ACLU would have you locked up in a cage.

Shortsighted clowns.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Face diapers are ineffective virtue signals

/If you're serious about safety, put on a burqa or STFU


Username checks out, as it always does.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: At the grocery store last Thursday, at least half of the people weren't wearing face masks and were going the wrong way down marked one way aisles.  Since there hasn't been a major outbreak around here, people just don't seem to care.


As morbid as it makes it, this is the crux: no one close enough to these people died unexpectedly from the virus.It just wasn't bloody or gory enough for the average Republican voter to notice.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here in the plague-ridden swamps of Connecticut, everyone wears a mask in supermarkets.
Outside, we tend not to, as long as we can avoid getting too close to people. As New Englanders, this comes naturally.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where did all these assholes with grizz in their handle come from?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Vigilantism, the New Normal. (And all of them wearing cloth masks, that don't stop a single virus particle because the weave is too big - but don't let facts stop the masses).

Course, if you tried to implement it to tackle REAL crime the ACLU would have you locked up in a cage.

Shortsighted clowns.


Uh oh, someone's mad because they don't get to fight crime using the superhero costume mom made them.

Also, did the ACLU say this was okay?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Where did all these assholes with grizz in their handle come from?


Moscow?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Il Douchey: Face diapers are ineffective virtue signals

/If you're serious about safety, put on a burqa or STFU

Username checks out, as it always does.


if the linked data is accurate, though...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Face diapers are ineffective virtue signals

/If you're serious about safety, put on a burqa or STFU


Wrong again, as usual.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Vigilantism, the New Normal. (And all of them wearing cloth masks, that don't stop a single virus particle because the weave is too big - but don't let facts stop the masses).

Course, if you tried to implement it to tackle REAL crime the ACLU would have you locked up in a cage.

Shortsighted clowns.


What a hero. Why are you wasting your valuable time on the internet when you clearly should be fixing it all from your deservedly high position in national governance and law enforcement? Go, quickly! Your country needs you!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

booniepepper: God bless you, New Yorkers.  Time and time again has proven that this is the ONLY way to get it done.


Ok, Karen
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Vigilantism, the New Normal. (And all of them wearing cloth masks, that don't stop a single virus particle because the weave is too big - but don't let facts stop the masses).

Course, if you tried to implement it to tackle REAL crime the ACLU would have you locked up in a cage.

Shortsighted clowns.


Oh? Please do tell what this real crime is, Simple Jack.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Where did all these assholes with grizz in their handle come from?


well, see, when a mommy and daddy troll love each other very much...
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Vigilantism, the New Normal. (And all of them wearing cloth masks, that don't stop a single virus particle because the weave is too big - but don't let facts stop the masses).

Course, if you tried to implement it to tackle REAL crime the ACLU would have you locked up in a cage.

Shortsighted clowns.


Fark needs to add a third category to smart and funny - moron.  Your room temperature IQ is showing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. All we need to do is make an example of a few of these plague rats. The rest of the cowards will fall back in line quickly.

And remember, if you're curb-stomping someone, since your heads are about six feet apart, it still counts as social distancing.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: At the grocery store last Thursday, at least half of the people weren't wearing face masks and were going the wrong way down marked one way aisles.  Since there hasn't been a major outbreak around here, people just don't seem to care.


One way aisles are stupid. They make you spend more time in the store and encourage you to buy the crap that you don't need.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: booniepepper: God bless you, New Yorkers.  Time and time again has proven that this is the ONLY way to get it done.

Ok, Karen


Your guys' weird attempt to try and co-opt the whole Karen thing shows you don't understand memes almost as much as you don't understand, well...everything else
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: At the grocery store last Thursday, at least half of the people weren't wearing face masks and were going the wrong way down marked one way aisles.  Since there hasn't been a major outbreak around here, people just don't seem to care.


There has been no major outbreak where I live and it is making me more nervous, not less.  To use an incorrect simile that Trumpsters can understand, it's like an unraked forest.  It's gonna burn.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: zgrizz: Vigilantism, the New Normal. (And all of them wearing cloth masks, that don't stop a single virus particle because the weave is too big - but don't let facts stop the masses).

Course, if you tried to implement it to tackle REAL crime the ACLU would have you locked up in a cage.

Shortsighted clowns.

Oh? Please do tell what this real crime is, Simple Jack.


allowing the Poors to question their betters, clearly.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Vigilantism, the New Normal. (And all of them wearing cloth masks, that don't stop a single virus particle because the weave is too big - but don't let facts stop the masses).


Another plague rat who revels in being wrong.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good.

Since appealing to reason, common sense and a respect for human life hasn't worked, asking them to be good citizens and not try to kill their neighbors doesn't work, and shame doesn't work, all that's left is physically hounding the plague rats out of the farking store like farking pariahs.

Which is how I think right wingers should all be treated everywhere at all times anyway.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not all heroes wear capes.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: At the grocery store last Thursday, at least half of the people weren't wearing face masks and were going the wrong way down marked one way aisles.  Since there hasn't been a major outbreak around here, people just don't seem to care.


I've been talking about he low case count here and the relaxing of standards. There are two perceptions: "See? There's no problem." And "See? We've been preventing a larger problem."

(Have taken note that my doctor, involved in the county response plan and located in the hospital building, pushed back my routine appointment when the first dire predictions were coming in. But he hasn't pushed it back up since then either...)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Your guys' weird attempt to try and co-opt the whole Karen thing shows you don't understand memes almost as much as you don't understand, well...everything else


The right can't meme.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Face diapers are ineffective virtue signals

/If you're serious about safety, put on a burqa or STFU


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just wait until someone uses the castle doctrine on one of these unmasked asshats, and then you'll see some fireworks.

'Murica is a sick society, because you know it's going to happen.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good. Should also take their picture and get the law involved.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: CarnySaur: At the grocery store last Thursday, at least half of the people weren't wearing face masks and were going the wrong way down marked one way aisles.  Since there hasn't been a major outbreak around here, people just don't seem to care.

One way aisles are stupid. They make you spend more time in the store and encourage you to buy the crap that you don't need.


ANY system that depends on people being personally responsible won't work.  This has been proven time after time after time.

The university I work for wants to open in the fall.  Their plans rest on people doing the right thing.  College students and tenured professors do whatever they want to do.  COVID has not changed that.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Vigilantism, the New Normal. (And all of them wearing cloth masks, that don't stop a single virus particle because the weave is too big - but don't let facts stop the masses).

Course, if you tried to implement it to tackle REAL crime the ACLU would have you locked up in a cage.

Shortsighted clowns.


So disappointing. I really want new crazy ideas from the right. Repackaging the same "condoms don't prevent STDs" idea for face masks is just boring.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow, even Staten Island lost their patience with a Karen.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More "news" from social media.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: gar1013: booniepepper: God bless you, New Yorkers.  Time and time again has proven that this is the ONLY way to get it done.

Ok, Karen

Your guys' weird attempt to try and co-opt the whole Karen thing shows you don't understand memes almost as much as you don't understand, well...everything else


WWKD? Form a Voltron of Karen, as was done here.

Karen is about people trying to control the behavior of others. From families having a BBQ, to people who she feels "are clearly being a problem".

You have become Karen, but your haircut will need to wait.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Face diapers are ineffective virtue signals

/If you're serious about safety, put on a burqa or STFU


Be sure to let your surgeon know that the next time you have surgery
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live in the UP of Michigan and despite the "stay-at-home" being extended to mid June our section of Michigan has had a lot of other restorations lifted on restaurants, parks and "nonessential" stores.

That being said I went to a variety of stores this weekend, Meijer, Walmart, a few auto parts stores, and I would say despite being an increase in crowds, I'd say pretty close to pre-Covid levels, there was probably close to 85-90% of people wearing masks out there which is encouraging.

Now if visitors from the in Covid19 infected areas of Michigan that are now flocking up here can show the same courtesy then may be we can avoid Covid19 getting endemic up here.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: CarnySaur: At the grocery store last Thursday, at least half of the people weren't wearing face masks and were going the wrong way down marked one way aisles.  Since there hasn't been a major outbreak around here, people just don't seem to care.

One way aisles are stupid. They make you spend more time in the store and encourage you to buy the crap that you don't need.


Conservatives: People need to be responsible with their money and make smart choices, not blame everyone else because they can't manage their money like me!

Also conservatives: if I can't walk both ways in a grocery store aisle I will be tricked into spending all my money go broke!

GFY
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Face diapers are ineffective virtue signals

/If you're serious about safety, put on a burqa or STFU


Since you and your ilk do nothing but shiat out of your mouth, you could use a farking face diaper, plague rat.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Good. Should also take their picture and get the law involved.


Hi, Karen.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: TDWCom29: gar1013: booniepepper: God bless you, New Yorkers.  Time and time again has proven that this is the ONLY way to get it done.

Ok, Karen

Your guys' weird attempt to try and co-opt the whole Karen thing shows you don't understand memes almost as much as you don't understand, well...everything else

WWKD? Form a Voltron of Karen, as was done here.

Karen is about people trying to control the behavior of others. From families having a BBQ, to people who she feels "are clearly being a problem".

You have become Karen, but your haircut will need to wait.


Here's a hint, Karen. You're looking like a farking idiot with this "no u" shiat. Stop plague ratting and try being a human being for a change.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure right wing freedomists will be offering 2A escorting for non mask wearers. A stand against tyranny
 
