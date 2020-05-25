 Skip to content
(Health News Review)   The three kinds of COVID stories you shouldn't put too much stock in, especially for modmins who...dammit, they're drinking again and greenlit the lot of them, didn't they? RELEASE THE ANECDOTES   (us20.campaign-archive.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand this blog.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about some standards for writing stories?

/what a farking mess
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a stray dog infect the entire neighborhood on the same day and everyone got sick at the same time and there was a massive accident when everyone rushed to the hospital all together.  So much carnage.

So remember to stay away from stray animals.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seen all 3 multiple times. Most on Fox News.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

.....andddd wrong thread
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

.....andddd wrong thread


This is the correct thread.
 
troyz99 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We're still social distancing, right?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see either two or four stories in there, not three.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know what I just read.  I understood the words and all, but they didn't fit together right.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I don't know what I just read.  I understood the words and all, but they didn't fit together right.


tommyl66
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In regards to all the hype journalism, here's a general breakdown of the steps for vaccine approval.

1. Does it work? Researchers try to figure out what combination will trigger antibodies. This step is universally done with models and animals

2. Is it safe? If something works, what are the side effects and how likely are they to show up? This step is a mix of lab animals and small scale human trials.

3. Does it work in large chunks of the population? Here, human trials are pretty much the norm and researchers try to create test groups representative of the population (ie so many old people, so many black people, so many smokers, etc).

4. FDA review

5. Large scale production and distribution to the public

And each step is not one permutation then start over. It's multiple things being tested at once. So when you hear crazy breakthrough news (especially on investor sites like Marketwatch), what it really means is maybe Formula G showed positive results in step 2. What they DON'T report is that Formulas A-F didn't work, but the research methods were improved for the future.

To my knowledge, a few vaccine attempts are in stage 3 which will require a year of long term evaluation. A few more are in stage 2, and a ton are still in stage 1. It's good progress, but any article claiming a miracle breakthrough is clickbait, at best.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does it involve one weird trick?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

#straydoggate
 
