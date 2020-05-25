 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The largest hospital systems got $5 billion in coronavirus emergency funds, despite sitting on $100B in cash. Fark: some are big enough to have their own investment portfolios that earn more than patient care   (nytimes.com) divider line
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, show a little sympathy subby. An aggressively invested portfolio isn't earning anything in this economy.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For-profit healthcare is amazing!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shut up. Leave the 1% alone, liberal. The important question is: Does Covid-19 cause swollen tax breaks?
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Our country's values systems are farked up.

I know it is obvious, but some people still think this way of thinking is normal.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They can't hear you because they're buried under Benjamins
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You people really need a socialist revolution.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe our members of Congress should take more care when writing these bills instead of us biatching about it when people don't "do the right thing".
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And they'd have a little bit more if those greedy nurses would just make do with one mask a week instead of demanding one per 14-hour shift.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, smaller and rural hospitals are eating shiat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

d23: Our country's values systems are farked up.

I know it is obvious, but some people still think this way of thinking is normal.


Unfortunately we keep going back to the same mantra, socialized risk, privatized profits. Though this time around with Trump, it's now semi-1984 with everything Donald doesn't like being thrown into the memory hole (at least at his end, he hasn't figured out how to make illegal news companies and the internet websites that display facts) and his outright spoken and tweeted desire to be named fascist dictator for life.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Oh, show a little sympathy subby. An aggressively invested portfolio isn't earning anything in this economy.


you'd be surprised how well some are doing
 
zgrizz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they use the money to pay salaries, they're entitled.

Or does Fark really think these giant machines are going to keep people on the payroll out of their bank balances? Of course not, they will dump them out on 'furlough'.

People complain about things without thinking them through.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: You people really need a socialist revolution.


Actually we need a democratic revolution.  This shiat that is happening is related to oligarchy in charge of all the levers of power.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Many large hospital systems run rural hospitals that bleed money.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But another stimulus check for regular people? That's socialism
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: d23: Our country's values systems are farked up.

I know it is obvious, but some people still think this way of thinking is normal.

Unfortunately we keep going back to the same mantra, socialized risk, privatized profits. Though this time around with Trump, it's now semi-1984 with everything Donald doesn't like being thrown into the memory hole (at least at his end, he hasn't figured out how to make illegal news companies and the internet websites that display facts) and his outright spoken and tweeted desire to be named fascist dictator for life.


There is only one group in the USA that are being listened to by government.  There is still the headfake of elections every two years, but in a lot of places the information is controlled by big money.  It is really not surprising there is one solution to all problems in a system where only the loudest voices get heard and the bullhorn of money is allowed to run amok.  When you also have got a far-right wing that have been groomed to be cult-like then you have a very bad toxic stew.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: d23: Our country's values systems are farked up.

I know it is obvious, but some people still think this way of thinking is normal.

Unfortunately we keep going back to the same mantra, socialized risk, privatized profits. Though this time around with Trump, it's now semi-1984 with everything Donald doesn't like being thrown into the memory hole (at least at his end, he hasn't figured out how to make illegal news companies and the internet websites that display facts) and his outright spoken and tweeted desire to be named fascist dictator for life.


To be fair, though, this didn't start with Trump. This started with Reagan's "Morning in America." We slashed taxes for the rich in the early '80s, told everyone that greed is good, and retooled far too much of our federal and state governments to work with the idea that volume should make up for the loss. Because we were all promised a piece of the action, because the "American Dream" was no longer linked to hard work, but clever exploitation, we readily signed on the dotted line with dollar signs in our eyes and nothing in our heads.

Forty years later, two generations have watched as the generation who held the checkbook reaped the windfall while we continued to toil under the idea that, maybe, it'll be our turn next. A cargo cult sprang up around that idea, which was nurtured and tested during the Clinton and Dubya years - the cult was leveraged to get Dubya into office through the force of sheer irony, but it was weaponized after 9/11 by giving the cult an enemy and branding the opposition as collaborators, all of which were to be demonized & destroyed. When it came time to do it again, "the opposition" remained, but the players were swapped out - and, with even more irony, the cult leaders actually collaborated with our erstwhile foes to ensure that "the opposition" remained demonized.

It's not just a mantra any more. It's the linchpin with which much of what's going on right now is secured. It must be believed because if that linchpin is pulled, the wheel comes off the axle and we're all in deep shiat. The morons in power have no fallback, "the opposition" don't have enough support, and progress as a country simply crashes in a heap. That's the fear behind the desperate belief by Trump supporters - that it's either Trump or disaster, Trump or death, Trump or ruin, and there's no middle ground because two generations have been laboring, for good or ill, with that linchpin in place.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tell me again how for-profit hospitals keep the cost of healthcare down.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

d23: DarkSoulNoHope: d23: Our country's values systems are farked up.

I know it is obvious, but some people still think this way of thinking is normal.

Unfortunately we keep going back to the same mantra, socialized risk, privatized profits. Though this time around with Trump, it's now semi-1984 with everything Donald doesn't like being thrown into the memory hole (at least at his end, he hasn't figured out how to make illegal news companies and the internet websites that display facts) and his outright spoken and tweeted desire to be named fascist dictator for life.

There is only one group in the USA that are being listened to by government.  There is still the headfake of elections every two years, but in a lot of places the information is controlled by big money.  It is really not surprising there is one solution to all problems in a system where only the loudest voices get heard and the bullhorn of money is allowed to run amok.  When you also have got a far-right wing that have been groomed to be cult-like then you have a very bad toxic stew.


That's the thing - it's just "haves vs. have-nots" at this point. Just about every other posed dichotomy is manufactured or maintained to ensure that other divisions remain around which everyone can argue. Because the second the have-nots realize that they far outnumber the haves, and that there's almost no difference between any of the other manufactured divisions, the haves are screwed.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This should be a fun thread of impotent people complaining about other people's money. Start that revolution you keep talking about. Go on. Do it.

Bet you won't. 🤣
 
eiger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Tell me again how for-profit hospitals keep the cost of healthcare down.


Many of them are probably not technically "for-profit."

There's a similar dynamic in higher ed. The wealthiest institutions have huge endowments that make huge returns. At some elite universities, the highest paid employee is their investment manager. The joke (for years now) is that a place like Harvard is a hedge fund with a university attached.

But of course, they are pleading poverty during the pandemic, begging for money, and laying off employees. So... yeah.
 
eiger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: This should be a fun thread of impotent people complaining about other people's money. Start that revolution you keep talking about. Go on. Do it.

Bet you won't. 🤣


Last time I checked the money was created by the government. In fact, at this point, the government is pretty much just straight up using that money to prop up the stock market and banks.

So... yeah... pretending that the money held by the rich is somehow rightfully gained isn't going to fly with anyone who knows how the current system works.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkBucket18: This should be a fun thread of impotent people complaining about other people's money. Start that revolution you keep talking about. Go on. Do it.

Bet you won't. 🤣


You're never going to be rich, so why do you defend the class of people you will never be part of?
 
