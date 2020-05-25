 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Out of 20,000 motorists surveyed, 40% say they plan to walk more, 50% say they plan to drive less, 25% say they plan to fly less and 25% say they plan to work from home in future. Let's see how this turns out in real countries   (bbc.com) divider line
15
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict the no-drive movement in the UK will be as successful as the boycott China movement in the United States.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a vast chasm between what people say and what they actually do.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: There is a vast chasm between what people say and what they actually do.


Are you saying people are hypocrites?  I don't believe it for a second.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a result of this pandemic, I'm going to exercise more, eat more healthy foods, drink less alcohol, help more around the house, be more polite to strangers, engage less in divisive politics, be a better father, give more to charity and maintain longer and more firm erections.

/Let's check what narrator says
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: I predict the no-drive movement in the UK will be as successful as the boycott China movement in the United States.


You can drive alone or you can ride in a trainfull of potentially infected individuals.  Your choice.

/in the US the choice typically involves air travel
//which uses roughly the same fuel for cars and planes
///but trades time for breathing the same air as the entire passenger cabin
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it a month tops.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: weddingsinger: There is a vast chasm between what people say and what they actually do.

Are you saying people are hypocrites?  I don't believe it for a second.


They don't have to be hypocrites, they could just have no idea what the execution of a nice-sounding idea would actually involve. More "ignorance is bliss."
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So 140% of people are full of shiat. Sounds about right.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I plan to cave to despair and drink more. I do hope that will benefit the environment.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: You can drive alone or you can ride in a train busfull of potentially infected individuals.  Your choice.


Let's not get crazy and think Southern will get competent...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've bought gas once since February. My company said to work from home indefinitely.  Maybe September.  My driving is down 90%.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: There is a vast chasm between what people say and what they actually do.


In this real country, I have two remote jobs right now. One full time with benefits.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: So 140% of people are full of shiat. Sounds about right.


I don't know that number seems low..,.....
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm gonna walk more, I"m gonna stop driving around so much, I"m gonna exercise more, not use so much, stop eating out so much, stop buying so much trash.......

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Two months later: Why would I do anything like that? I'm not boring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Compact Travel Size: They don't have to be hypocrites, they could just have no idea what the execution of a nice-sounding idea would actually involve. More "ignorance is bliss."


Who needs thought when you have advertising? It has all the answers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
