(Some Guy)   And the speeding trifecta is finally completed by...a tow truck?   (inthehammer.com) divider line

TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pump?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We need to chip limit vehicle speeds. The costs alone...just imagine the costs to have the technology to catch this guy, drive the tech around in customized cars, have people specially trained in it all, and all the time in the courts, and that's assuming there wasn't an accident in which case the costs are even higher.

Or, chip limit and it simply never happens. Plus less pollution, fewer greenhouse gases, less noise, and if there is an accident there's less energy in it.

It's coming, in 2022 the EU is mandating it I think, but I'm not 100% sure on how that's unfolding.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: We need to chip limit vehicle speeds. The costs alone...just imagine the costs to have the technology to catch this guy, drive the tech around in customized cars, have people specially trained in it all, and all the time in the courts, and that's assuming there wasn't an accident in which case the costs are even higher.

Or, chip limit and it simply never happens. Plus less pollution, fewer greenhouse gases, less noise, and if there is an accident there's less energy in it.

It's coming, in 2022 the EU is mandating it I think, but I'm not 100% sure on how that's unfolding.


Speed limit on my local interstate highways is 75 miles per hour.  That's approximately 120 kilometers per hour, higher than the violation-speed.

There are parts of the country where the speed limit is 85 on interstate highways, and one state where for all intents and purposes no speed limits.  And that's before getting in to places where the speed limits are defined as "reasonable and prudent" and defendants have won when they could support their claims that their driving, in excess of the posted speed limit, was reasonable and prudent given the conditions.

So how again are you going to achieve this?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: We need to chip limit vehicle speeds


The truck was clocked at around 65 MPH.  Do you really want that in the passing lane?

Do you?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: So how again are you going to achieve this?


Many vehicles ARE chipped, to stop them from going at an unsafe speed.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: So how again are you going to achieve this?


All trucks entering my province are all chip limited to 105km/h no matter where they come from. How did they do that?

Chips are going to be able to be controlled from outside so as you enter a city centre you car won't exceed 50km/h or 30km/h or whatever they have it set to.
 
