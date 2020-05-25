 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Flying Guy)   Protip: Before resuming flights to vacation destinations, make sure they've re-opened their airport   (simpleflying.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Airline, Sardinia, Civil aviation, Airbus A320 family, Aircraft, US Airways, Air France, Airbus A320  
•       •       •

1030 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2020 at 12:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They didn't have a moose out front, did they?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you look out the port side windows you will see the beaches you would have had fun on had we landed.
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair, they were flying to Italy.  It's not surprising the government regulations there changed mid-flight.
 
alex10294
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or: make sure they didn't say they were open, then reverse the decision.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They seemed to have enough fuel aboard though.

Maybe they didn't plan on refueling.

/I know what PIA's solution would have have been.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
yup thats a clusterfark.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.