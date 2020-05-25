 Skip to content
(Carscoops)   Subby doesn't think a vehicle's exhaust system counts as an air leak to be sealed with expandable foam. (I'm not saying I approve...but I understand)   (carscoops.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with faked by an attention whore.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do this guy..
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just torch the car next time. No half measures.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Now do this guy..
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 360x240]


States that perform emissions testing may have report-polluting-vehicle hotlines.  Just need a license plate number and they'll take it from there.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: Exluddite: Now do this guy..
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 360x240]

States that perform emissions testing may have report-polluting-vehicle hotlines.  Just need a license plate number and they'll take it from there.


Snitches get stitches n all, but I would still grass up roll coal c**ts, every time.
 
jayphat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I'm going with faked by an attention whore.


Or he's the kind of asshole who sits in his driveway at 11PM reving the motor for half n hour every night.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I get the feeling half these 'angry neighbour' issues could be solved by literally speaking to each other like normal people.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xai: I get the feeling half these 'angry neighbour' issues could be solved by literally speaking to each other like normal people.


I bet they tried but the exhaust was too loud.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really, really, really hate loud cars and motorcycles. Whenever I hear a loud exhaust in the neighborhood, I always pray I hear a crash. My dream scenario is a couple of "race" cars crashing into a group of harley-davidsons leaving cracked frames and no survivors.

Dear God, please recall all the idiots with loud exhausts. Yours quietly. Kindest Regards. Amen. C.S. Freely
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jayphat: Harry Wagstaff: I'm going with faked by an attention whore.

Or he's the kind of asshole who sits in his driveway at 11PM reving the motor for half n hour every night.


Gotta run it every day or else the demons get in there.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: I really, really, really hate loud cars and motorcycles. Whenever I hear a loud exhaust in the neighborhood, I always pray I hear a crash. My dream scenario is a couple of "race" cars crashing into a group of harley-davidsons leaving cracked frames and no survivors.

Dear God, please recall all the idiots with loud exhausts. Yours quietly. Kindest Regards. Amen. C.S. Freely


That happened in front of my house a few years ago. A young rich kid speeding his Audi R8 around the corner, lost control, hit the tree in front of my house and rearranged his face with it. The tree didn't notice much other than some missing bark. I always bet on the big old maple tree.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: I get the feeling half these 'angry neighbour' issues could be solved by literally speaking to each other like normal people.


Karen doesn't want to speak to you, she wants to speak to your manager.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Start blasting the old Crazy Frog engine sound effects every day at 3am. They'll get the hint.

Or you could just talk to them, but that's boring.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
65 nova SS?

I'll allow it.

/ project is electruck now.
// designing it from chassis up
/// power over range as it is for farm use and will be 100% solar charged
 
lilbordr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Chain Smokes Freely: I really, really, really hate loud cars and motorcycles. Whenever I hear a loud exhaust in the neighborhood, I always pray I hear a crash. My dream scenario is a couple of "race" cars crashing into a group of harley-davidsons leaving cracked frames and no survivors.

Dear God, please recall all the idiots with loud exhausts. Yours quietly. Kindest Regards. Amen. C.S. Freely

That happened in front of my house a few years ago. A young rich kid speeding his Audi R8 around the corner, lost control, hit the tree in front of my house and rearranged his face with it. The tree didn't notice much other than some missing bark. I always bet on the big old maple tree.


Pictures?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These mustangs have external speakers that play fake sound augmenting the physical tone to make the exhaust soind more agressive.
Alot of manufacturers do it now.
This is vandalism with property damage likely exceeding $500 so karen is off her farking meds
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does that foam come in other colors, say Harley Black?
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [Fark user image 299x168]


Came for this....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I'm going with faked by an attention whore.


It even smells fake over an IP connection.  That's how fake it is.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next modification: La Cucaracha horn

La Cucaracha
Youtube 6ISEzLP4tsA
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xai: I get the feeling half these 'angry neighbour' issues could be solved by literally speaking to each other like normal people.


There was a video circulating of a woman doing just that.

Asshole neighbor didn't care.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: I really, really, really hate loud cars and motorcycles. Whenever I hear a loud exhaust in the neighborhood, I always pray I hear a crash. My dream scenario is a couple of "race" cars crashing into a group of harley-davidsons leaving cracked frames and no survivors.

Dear God, please recall all the idiots with loud exhausts. Yours quietly. Kindest Regards. Amen. C.S. Freely


Hell, I barely understand why people are still buying two stroke lawnmowers, then mowing daily, followed by the loud weed whacking, then blowing everything clean with a backpack jet engine.

Three hours a day for one neighbour!

The others don't see it as a hobby. Mostly electric or battery mowers, used weekly or as needed (it's a twice a week time of year) and focus on getting the job done and moving on.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's more of a duct tape fix.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lilbordr: Tr0mBoNe: Chain Smokes Freely: I really, really, really hate loud cars and motorcycles. Whenever I hear a loud exhaust in the neighborhood, I always pray I hear a crash. My dream scenario is a couple of "race" cars crashing into a group of harley-davidsons leaving cracked frames and no survivors.

Dear God, please recall all the idiots with loud exhausts. Yours quietly. Kindest Regards. Amen. C.S. Freely

That happened in front of my house a few years ago. A young rich kid speeding his Audi R8 around the corner, lost control, hit the tree in front of my house and rearranged his face with it. The tree didn't notice much other than some missing bark. I always bet on the big old maple tree.

Pictures?


I had to dig to find one that wouldn't geolocate me too easily.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought this was a few years ago, but it was actually last fall. WTF the passage of time
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Toyota corolla turbo fart can AWESOME SOUND. Finland vaasa
Youtube ieJUP9O9RG8
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whistle tips - Oakland News
Youtube JZD-ADArwXo
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This looks like B.S. but I'll play along. While I sympathize with the neighbors who have to hear the noise I'm also not a fan of people who make anonymous threats. If you're tough enough to make threats but too afraid to sign your name, you don't deserve to have the issue resolved. Next time knock on the door and have a civilized conversation. You'll be shocked to discover how often being polite works.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: lilbordr: Tr0mBoNe: Chain Smokes Freely: I really, really, really hate loud cars and motorcycles. Whenever I hear a loud exhaust in the neighborhood, I always pray I hear a crash. My dream scenario is a couple of "race" cars crashing into a group of harley-davidsons leaving cracked frames and no survivors.

Dear God, please recall all the idiots with loud exhausts. Yours quietly. Kindest Regards. Amen. C.S. Freely

That happened in front of my house a few years ago. A young rich kid speeding his Audi R8 around the corner, lost control, hit the tree in front of my house and rearranged his face with it. The tree didn't notice much other than some missing bark. I always bet on the big old maple tree.

Pictures?

I had to dig to find one that wouldn't geolocate me too easily.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

I thought this was a few years ago, but it was actually last fall. WTF the passage of time


Connaught ave in Halifax?


/sorry
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Doctor Poop: Tr0mBoNe: lilbordr: Tr0mBoNe: Chain Smokes Freely: I really, really, really hate loud cars and motorcycles. Whenever I hear a loud exhaust in the neighborhood, I always pray I hear a crash. My dream scenario is a couple of "race" cars crashing into a group of harley-davidsons leaving cracked frames and no survivors.

Dear God, please recall all the idiots with loud exhausts. Yours quietly. Kindest Regards. Amen. C.S. Freely

That happened in front of my house a few years ago. A young rich kid speeding his Audi R8 around the corner, lost control, hit the tree in front of my house and rearranged his face with it. The tree didn't notice much other than some missing bark. I always bet on the big old maple tree.

Pictures?

I had to dig to find one that wouldn't geolocate me too easily.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

I thought this was a few years ago, but it was actually last fall. WTF the passage of time

Connaught ave in Halifax?


/sorry


yup
 
