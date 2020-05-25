 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Old and busted: trampoline in your garden after high winds. New hotness: illuminated bed stuck to the side of your house   (leeds-live.co.uk) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a box-spring.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angela Lansbury and David Tomlinson wanted for questioning.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: That's a box-spring.


I love this place.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: That's a box-spring.


No, that is a set of box springs.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"48 hours on from the initial post, people are still eager for updates. Emily has confirmed that the bed frame - which has been compared to a piece of Banksy artwork - is still in place and is likely to remain there until the landlord removes it."

Love that British renter mentality. "Box spring hanging like a sail from my outdoor sconce? Not my problem, mate."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sullikr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
