 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   California heat wave to increase risk of death from... hypothermia?   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Temperature, Fahrenheit, Celsius, California, Car interiors, first extreme heat of the year, Absolute zero, Daytime highs  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2020 at 3:29 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latent heat of fusion? I remember that being a thing. Is it this thing?
 
almandot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sun so hot they froze to death
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It just doesn't end, does it?
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mountain streams are usually cold in those parts.  Nobody really takes a dip in them.
 
phishrace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We've had a mild spring so far and we got more than usual rain in March. That late rain kept the hills green well into May. That doesn't happen very often. March also brought snow to the Sierra's, but I don't see streams turning into deadly raging rivers of ice water.

Is the NWS getting forecasting tips from Trump again? Because that's what it sounds like. Next they'll be telling us to rake the ice out of the streams.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn 100F in may...
 
Krieghund
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dark brew: Mountain streams are usually cold in those parts.  Nobody really takes a dip in them.


They are cold.

But the real problem with most of them is just how intense the current is.  They'll knock you on your ass and send you downstream if you aren't careful.  And if you're unlucky, you'll hit your head on a rock and die.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.