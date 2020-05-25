 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Of the 210 veterans who were living in the facility in late March, 89 are now dead, 74 having tested positive for the virus. Almost 3/4 of the veterans inside were infected. " They survived the worst battles of World War II, and died of Coronavirus   (twitter.com) divider line
14 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Another Government Employee
8 hours ago  
All the gray soldiers
Who can not get older
Are calling after you.
 
Unobtanium
7 hours ago  
The rest of that thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
7 hours ago  
Here's another link: https://apnews.com/43b5a0240fdf​9e09106​9121a2f5f66cd
 
lindalouwho
7 hours ago  
I weep for all who were slain, in wars and through secrecy and neglect in nursing homes.
 
Egoy3k
6 hours ago  

Unobtanium: The rest of that thread:

[Fark user image 425x610]
[Fark user image 425x611]


Having just re-read Starship Troopers....

In the everlasting glory of the infantry,
Shines the name - Jim Miller
 
Texas Gabe
6 hours ago  
Trump called the response to the virus a liberal hoax, which created an entire movement of virus deniers, who then put immense pressure on state governments and institutions to take the crises far less seriously than required. The people called the experts "tyrants" and threatened their lives - and some of those experts wavered.

And now this kind of shiat is happening.

All you Trumpers, including the ones here on FARK, are scum. I hope you all die in extreme discomfort while hooked up to a poorly-cleaned ventilator - you ALL deserve it!
 
enry
5 hours ago  
Jesus.  I worked for the VA as a developer for a few years in the early 90s.  The people I worked with knew why they were there and what they were doing.  Vets weren't just patients - they were people who deserved the best from a system that didn't get the funding or attention it deserved.  The first week I was there I worked at the local VA hospital in various places so I could see the people coming in and know exactly who my code was helping so it was no longer just an abstract 'client', 'customer', or 'patient'.

Nowadays we have Republicans claiming vets as their own while giving just barely lip service, and Democrats not really wanting to get into that because, like Social Security, it's another Third Rail of Politics.

/My town recently had a "scandal" where grants were given to two out of about a dozen organizations.  The local VFW had an application for a stove replacement so they could better rent their space out.  Our state rep (R) started a GoFundMe and shamed everyone in town into coughing up $3500.  But only them.  The other organizations looking for a few hundred dollars were left out, and anyone calling it a political ploy were attacked for not being patriotic.  And there's some evidence that the rep's donation came from his campaign rather than himself personally.
 
buttercat
4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: The rest of that thread:

[Fark user image 425x610]
[Fark user image 425x611]


Oh wow.

Thanks for posting.
 
joker420
4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: I weep for all who were slain, in wars and through secrecy and neglect in nursing homes.


Yeah, but this was the C.V.
 
joker420
4 hours ago  

Texas Gabe: Trump called the response to the virus a liberal hoax, which created an entire movement of virus deniers, who then put immense pressure on state governments and institutions to take the crises far less seriously than required. The people called the experts "tyrants" and threatened their lives - and some of those experts wavered.

And now this kind of shiat is happening.

All you Trumpers, including the ones here on FARK, are scum. I hope you all die in extreme discomfort while hooked up to a poorly-cleaned ventilator - you ALL deserve it!


Poor snowflake.
 
Texas Gabe
4 hours ago  

joker420: Texas Gabe: Trump called the response to the virus a liberal hoax, which created an entire movement of virus deniers, who then put immense pressure on state governments and institutions to take the crises far less seriously than required. The people called the experts "tyrants" and threatened their lives - and some of those experts wavered.

And now this kind of shiat is happening.

All you Trumpers, including the ones here on FARK, are scum. I hope you all die in extreme discomfort while hooked up to a poorly-cleaned ventilator - you ALL deserve it!

Poor snowflake.


Was that supposed to be some sort of criticism or something? You literally said nothing at all.
 
Noah_Tall
3 hours ago  

Texas Gabe: Trump called the response to the virus a liberal hoax, which created an entire movement of virus deniers, who then put immense pressure on state governments and institutions to take the crises far less seriously than required. The people called the experts "tyrants" and threatened their lives - and some of those experts wavered.

And now this kind of shiat is happening.

All you Trumpers, including the ones here on FARK, are scum. I hope you all die in extreme discomfort while hooked up to a poorly-cleaned ventilator - you ALL deserve it!


You know at their age it's practically a guarantee that most of them voted for him. So congratulations, you got your wish.
 
Texas Gabe
3 hours ago  

Noah_Tall: Texas Gabe: Trump called the response to the virus a liberal hoax, which created an entire movement of virus deniers, who then put immense pressure on state governments and institutions to take the crises far less seriously than required. The people called the experts "tyrants" and threatened their lives - and some of those experts wavered.

And now this kind of shiat is happening.

All you Trumpers, including the ones here on FARK, are scum. I hope you all die in extreme discomfort while hooked up to a poorly-cleaned ventilator - you ALL deserve it!

You know at their age it's practically a guarantee that most of them voted for him. So congratulations, you got your wish.


More victims of Trump's Derangement Syndrome.
 
lindalouwho
3 hours ago  

joker420: lindalouwho: I weep for all who were slain, in wars and through secrecy and neglect in nursing homes.

Yeah, but this was the C.V.


Only someone who would never serve their country in any capacity would say that. And, don't you remember I've warned others that you live under a bridge?
 
lindalouwho
3 hours ago  

Noah_Tall: Texas Gabe: Trump called the response to the virus a liberal hoax, which created an entire movement of virus deniers, who then put immense pressure on state governments and institutions to take the crises far less seriously than required. The people called the experts "tyrants" and threatened their lives - and some of those experts wavered.

And now this kind of shiat is happening.

All you Trumpers, including the ones here on FARK, are scum. I hope you all die in extreme discomfort while hooked up to a poorly-cleaned ventilator - you ALL deserve it!

You know at their age it's practically a guarantee that most of them voted for him. So congratulations, you got your wish.


You should look the stats up for ages of who voted for Trump, it's far from practically guaranteed. And after that, look up the ages for Obama's two terms.
 
Noah_Tall
2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Noah_Tall: Texas Gabe: Trump called the response to the virus a liberal hoax, which created an entire movement of virus deniers, who then put immense pressure on state governments and institutions to take the crises far less seriously than required. The people called the experts "tyrants" and threatened their lives - and some of those experts wavered.

And now this kind of shiat is happening.

All you Trumpers, including the ones here on FARK, are scum. I hope you all die in extreme discomfort while hooked up to a poorly-cleaned ventilator - you ALL deserve it!

You know at their age it's practically a guarantee that most of them voted for him. So congratulations, you got your wish.

You should look the stats up for ages of who voted for Trump, it's far from practically guaranteed. And after that, look up the ages for Obama's two terms.


Yes but veterans also voted higher for Trump. 61% overall with the younger ones skewing more democratic and the older ones more republican. The extreme age of these vets probably pushes the percentage up to somewhere around the 70% mark. So unless for some reason this facility deviated far from the norm (thus the qualifier 'practically') it's likely most of them voted Trump.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: The rest of that thread:

[Fark user image image 425x610]
[Fark user image image 425x611]


Thread Reader link
 
