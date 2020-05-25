 Skip to content
Taiwan pledges "necessary assistance" to embattled Hong Kong
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
China really screwed the pooch with Hong Kong. They had a plan for slow integration through ever closer economic ties, it was working well, and then for no discernible reason they decided to throw down a gauntlet on candidate selection for local elections. Like -- why? There wasn't a swelling HK independence movement to lock down. There wasn't a firebrand threatening to overturn the system. There was no reason, after two decades of successful rule, to provoke a showdown.

And it's all the more puzzling because, ever since 1989, China has prioritised avoiding high-profile conflicts with pro-democracy protests. They've gotten really really good at predicting, redirecting and defusing mass movements before they explode. They've got probably the best crowd-control toolkit in the world. And then they've put themselves in this embarrassing colonial situation where they can't back down without making their entire presence untenable, they can't crack down without inflaming the situation and demolishing their global standing, and the ongoing situation is driving Taiwan further and further away and reminding Vietnam and South Korea why they didn't trust China in the first place.

Anyway this whole thing is a good reminder that the Western orientalist belief that Chinese leadership "thinks in terms of centuries" is misguided -- they can fark up with short-term thinking just like anyone else -- but also a massive missed opportunity for the US. China is somehow *still* eroding its position in Asia and undoing much of the goodwill and leadership credibility its one-belt-one-road investment plan has created, and meanwhile America is still...whatever the hell America has been doing since Trump ripped up the TPP in 2017.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe the complete malfeasance of Trump-led international policy is exactly why they jumped. They saw the complete lack of leadership and decided now was the time to push. It was possibly a calculation that they could afford a short-term loss of face as without an adequate competitor in the region it doesn't matter.

/not saying I agree with the above calculation, just spitballing...
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not sure what 'assistance' Taiwan could give that the Chi-Coms wouldn't see as an act of war, and perhaps a casus belli to give them the justification, once and for all, to smack Taiwan like a bug, and 'reclaim' it.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only there was a mainland pro-democracy movement to stoke, this would be the time.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Not sure what 'assistance' Taiwan could give that the Chi-Coms wouldn't see as an act of war, and perhaps a casus belli to give them the justification, once and for all, to smack Taiwan like a bug, and 'reclaim' it.


You could read the article and find out.

/"Chi-Coms", like "Red Chinese", was a Cold War phrase of necessity for back before Nixon when the US was pretending that the Taipei  government was "China", so we needed a way to refer to the Beijing government without admitting the de facto situation
//Using "Chi-Coms" and "Taiwan" in the same situation is just like weird cargo-cult pseudo-cold-war rhetoric
 
