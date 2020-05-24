 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   While Trump throws a fit if he doesn't want to answer a question, Jacinda Ardern doesn't sweat an earthquake in the middle of an interview. But tell me again how men are more emotionally stable   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool, New Zealand, frequent quakes, live television interview Monday morning, Newshub host Ryan Bridge, Pacific Ring of Fire, New Zealanders, Monday's magnitude, country's health  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 May 2020 at 5:30 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Adult leadership - wonderful concept. We should try it.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Missed the chance to get 'unshakeable' in the headline there.

Seriously she is really impressive in all circumstances. Look forward to voting her back in by a mile later in the year.
 
LockeOak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was a nice little rumble this morning, scared the cats
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yep.... felt it here in Golden Bay this morning.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gaspode: Missed the chance to get 'unshakeable' in the headline there.

Seriously she is really impressive in all circumstances. Look forward to voting her back in by a mile later in the year.


word!

:: fist bump emoji ::
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Quick info-drop for our overseas friends who don't watch NZ's fascinating (lol) politics..

The opposition leader (Simon 'One Lane' Bridges) spent the lockdown trying to score points off the PM, and the public hated him so much (4.5% favourable rating) for it his own side rolled him 4 months ahead of a general election.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do you need a time out, Mr. President?

Would you like a juice box?

Is it time for your nap?


Fake news. Disgraceful liberal media. They're all out to get me. They shiat my pants. You're the poopy head and you shiat your pants and your pants are full of elephant dung.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Worst treated President ever! Only I can clean up the gigantic mess left to me in the form of the longest Bull market, lowest interest rates and fullest employment by President Poopy Head. All the other countries are cheating and lying and trying to kill us every second of the day and night! Canada is plotting to invade us with UNO blue caps! Mexico has been moving the border when we aren't paying attention.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Justin Trudeau.

He is smart enough and good enough and dammit people like him!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump's dying words:  What are my ratings? I used to have the best ratings. When I did that show where I played the guy who fired everybody, I had great ratings. Governor Swartzenegger had lousy ratings.

Remember that? "You're fired!" That was my famous line. I had the best words. Now they call me an aging, demented ham actor who is a prima donna and obsessed with his declining libido and ratings. Can you imagine that? The nurses are stealing my Sudafed stash.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He is not a man.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gaspode: Quick info-drop for our overseas friends who don't watch NZ's fascinating (lol) politics..

The opposition leader (Simon 'One Lane' Bridges) spent the lockdown trying to score points off the PM, and the public hated him so much (4.5% favourable rating) for it his own side rolled him 4 months ahead of a general election.


I've become a huge fan of Jacinda's since her response to the Christchurch massacre, and literally everything she does makes me think, "She should be world president!" I was dumbfounded that she was trending towards losing control of Parliament prior to the lockdown.

My impression is that the National Party has always been great at sniping from the peanut gallery, but awful at actual governance because it has no actual philosophy.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

brantgoose: Trump's dying words:  What are my ratings? I used to have the best ratings. When I did that show where I played the guy who fired everybody, I had great ratings. Governor Swartzenegger had lousy ratings.

Remember that? "You're fired!" That was my famous line. I had the best words. Now they call me an aging, demented ham actor who is a prima donna and obsessed with his declining libido and ratings. Can you imagine that? The nurses are stealing my Sudafed stash.


What's the over/under on the number of Newspapers that have that as their headline Nov 3?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Learned Hand Job: gaspode: Quick info-drop for our overseas friends who don't watch NZ's fascinating (lol) politics..

The opposition leader (Simon 'One Lane' Bridges) spent the lockdown trying to score points off the PM, and the public hated him so much (4.5% favourable rating) for it his own side rolled him 4 months ahead of a general election.

I've become a huge fan of Jacinda's since her response to the Christchurch massacre, and literally everything she does makes me think, "She should be world president!" I was dumbfounded that she was trending towards losing control of Parliament prior to the lockdown.

My impression is that the National Party has always been great at sniping from the peanut gallery, but awful at actual governance because it has no actual philosophy.


sure they do: cut taxes for the wealthy and gut social services, healthcare and DOC. Neoliberalism 101

/ Nats suck! Go Jacinda!
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Learned Hand Job: gaspode: Quick info-drop for our overseas friends who don't watch NZ's fascinating (lol) politics..

The opposition leader (Simon 'One Lane' Bridges) spent the lockdown trying to score points off the PM, and the public hated him so much (4.5% favourable rating) for it his own side rolled him 4 months ahead of a general election.

I've become a huge fan of Jacinda's since her response to the Christchurch massacre, and literally everything she does makes me think, "She should be world president!" I was dumbfounded that she was trending towards losing control of Parliament prior to the lockdown.

My impression is that the National Party has always been great at sniping from the peanut gallery, but awful at actual governance because it has no actual philosophy.


Saying you will cut taxes and saying you will cut wasteful spending, is one of those things that gets into people's weak points. Of course its not usually sincere anyway, cutting waste usually means cutting essential services and gutting the environment, and cutting taxes somehow never leaves ordinary folks with more money but its a seductive lie, and once in power you just go on and on about the stock market and 'productivity' till the next election.

FWIW I don't think they were going to lose at all but it would have been close. Now it wont.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice chance for me to update my list of Kiwi Farkers.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gaspode: Learned Hand Job: gaspode: Quick info-drop for our overseas friends who don't watch NZ's fascinating (lol) politics..

The opposition leader (Simon 'One Lane' Bridges) spent the lockdown trying to score points off the PM, and the public hated him so much (4.5% favourable rating) for it his own side rolled him 4 months ahead of a general election.

I've become a huge fan of Jacinda's since her response to the Christchurch massacre, and literally everything she does makes me think, "She should be world president!" I was dumbfounded that she was trending towards losing control of Parliament prior to the lockdown.

My impression is that the National Party has always been great at sniping from the peanut gallery, but awful at actual governance because it has no actual philosophy.

Saying you will cut taxes and saying you will cut wasteful spending, is one of those things that gets into people's weak points. Of course its not usually sincere anyway, cutting waste usually means cutting essential services and gutting the environment, and cutting taxes somehow never leaves ordinary folks with more money but its a seductive lie, and once in power you just go on and on about the stock market and 'productivity' till the next election.

FWIW I don't think they were going to lose at all but it would have been close. Now it wont.


I think even National Party leaning Kiwis have been impressed with how well she's dealt with the crisis. Most of the criticism has been in the nit-picking category.

Helped of course by contrast with the highly publicized cockups internationally.

(And the new National Party leader started with a pic showing a MAGA hat in the background. Tried to excuse it as 'political memorabilia' but failed to understand it was the equivalent of having some Nazi insignia there)
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The NYT article I read the other day lauded NZ's multi-vote system which allowed small parties to get to the table.

But looks like the two minor parties - Greens and Winston-Peters-personal-party - are going to be washed away in November and Labour will govern alone.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Learned Hand Job: I've become a huge fan of Jacinda's since her response to the Christchurch massacre


Collective Punishment: It's OK when We Do It!
 
chatoyance
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's about how I would have responded to that quake - live in Wellington for long enough (especially if you were raised there) and they are just a fact of life like the weather that you have to deal with. Typical Wellingtonian reaction would be something along the lines of pausing and saying "huh, that was a good one"
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I listen to her and I envy you all in NZ. She's such a good and capable leader and someone you can really be proud of.

We have a guy who stands like a centaur, speaks like an idiot, and walks around with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
 
chrismurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who needs boring smart sane presidents anyway??
 
LL316
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What does being a man have to do with Donald Trump?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.