(The Week)   History can teach us how life will change after Coronavirus
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In many pandemics across the ages, people have taken refuge in sex and drinking, as well as in increased religiosity.

One out of three for me.  You can probably guess which one.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In many pandemics across the ages, people have taken refuge in sex and drinking, as well as in increased religiosity.

Will be interesting to see how that pans out this time, given how discredited the religious right are with their slobbering adherence to Trump
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mjjt: In many pandemics across the ages, people have taken refuge in sex and drinking, as well as in increased religiosity.

Will be interesting to see how that pans out this time, given how discredited the religious right are with their slobbering adherence to Trump


Given the unctuous "thoughts and prayers" of republicans unwilling to do anything, the footage of televangelists 'blowing away' the virus and the general ineffectiveness of prayer in saving victims, this time the plague might actually accelerate the evaporation of Christianity.

And if, as you'd expect, church congregations in the Bible belt turn out to be prime infection vectors, that could be quite a game changer
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
having said all that, I expect the main effects will be to concentrate attention on the things that US does worst - health care, taxation, wages and helping the poor
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People love to point to the rise in wages following the Black Death, but for some reason don't like referring to the massive waves of violent peasant rebellions and social upheavals (e.g., the Jacquerie) that followed the plague and preceded the rise in living conditions.

They just portray it like the Baron von Primanocte noticed he wasn't getting much response for his medieval LinkedIn advert advertising a position as entry-level serf with three weekly beatings, two days a month of forced corvée labour, and wages of 30% of what they grow, so he sighed and said "okay, fine, let's dial it down on the beatings and give 'em an extra 10% to remain competitive."

Surviving post-black-death rural labourers were in a much stronger bargaining position following the death of a third of them, but the form that bargaining took was violent rebellion, and the concessions that were won were mostly won implicitly, as landlords backed down from various traditional exactions out of fear of being beaten to death by angry mobs.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/Other less violent factors were at the middle and bottom tiers; consolidation of tiny one-acre holdings with inheritance (as family trees were pruned back by mass death) created a middle class of small landlords who needed to hire more day labour
//And the reduction in population gave that day labour more choices of which small landlord to work for, expanding the free labour market
///But all that was mostly only possible because traditional all-controlling labour relationships between big lords and the people they owned broke down in violent rebellion
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: In many pandemics across the ages, people have taken refuge in sex and drinking, as well as in increased religiosity.

One out of three for me.  You can probably guess which one.

One out of three for me.  You can probably guess which one.


OK, Pastor.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To keep babbling on beyond anyone's interest but my own:

What I posted above is a necessary (I think) historical Marxist corrective to the Econ 101 interpretation of late-medieval labour markets: "less people is more money for the survivors" didn't happen automatically, and labour needed to seize those gains through collective violence.

But even that perspective is necessarily limited of course. The crisis of the 14th century wasn't just "things sucked then the plague cleaned things up by removing the surplus population and then we got the Renaissance because the survivors were richer", like some sort of history book written by Thanos.

There were a *ton* of factors going on at the same time, and the economic transformations predated the plague by a few decades. We had, in no particular order, the collapse of Mongol unity all but shutting down the Silk Road and constricting international trade, a global climate shift drastically reducing food output, the plague and peasant rebellions mentioned earlier, and also a century of political upheaval: the Western Schism in the Papacy, a hundred-year-long war in Western Europe over French succession, an interregnum in the Holy Roman Empire permanently breaking its unity, the collapse of the Yuan dynasty and rise of the Ming, the rise of the Ottoman Empire in Anatolia, etc, etc.

And yeah everyone knows history is complicated but the point I guess is that just saying "well there was a plague here and then over here day laborers are earning more money" isn't actually very good history. There are a ton of stories going on in the 14th century as the medieval world collapsed and the early modern world was being born, and they all interacted with each other in ways that are hard to suss out. (Did the centralisation of states cause more big wars, or did big wars force states to centralise?)


Just pointing to one bad thing in history and then one later good thing and saying "yep, this bad thing makes this good thing happen, so don't worry about this bad thing today" is cheap point scoring and not history.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new Puritan movement is going to be really annoying. Too afraid of death to live.
 
AntiSane
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice paywall.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mjjt: In many pandemics across the ages, people have taken refuge in sex and drinking, as well as in increased religiosity.

Will be interesting to see how that pans out this time, given how discredited the religious right are with their slobbering adherence to Trump


This time religion appears to be on the pro-plague side.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Those who repeat the mistakes of the past will not learn from them.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: In many pandemics across the ages, people have taken refuge in sex and drinking, as well as in increased religiosity.

One out of three for me.  You can probably guess which one.

One out of three for me.  You can probably guess which one.


If you went catholic, you could have all three.
Never a shortage of communial wine and altar boys
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
  
img.geocaching.comView Full Size

History again. shows something, something folly of something.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We'll forget how rare this sort of thing actually is, and with one swift knee jerk will give the government all kinds of new powers and permanently dilute our own rights in the name of safety. That's what we did after 9/11, and people have already started asking for it now.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I call b.s. as too many of the poor are dying compared to the wealthy. If anything, we are about to see entrenchment of current standards.
 
eiger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, so far those who really control our country (the billionaires and corporations) are using it as an excuse to grab even more power and money, which is not particularly surprising. Still, the shamelessness of the CARES Act was pretty amazing.

It will be "interesting" to see what comes next when we continue down the path of disease and economic collapse and those in charge show no real interest in mitigating either.
 
eiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gooch: I call b.s. as too many of the poor are dying compared to the wealthy. If anything, we are about to see entrenchment of current standards.


Things keep going the way they were going... until the don't. The future is inherently unpredictable, and I wouldn't be surprised if some very surprising things happen over the next few years.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nurglitch: Those who repeat the mistakes of the past will not learn from them.


History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme from time to time.
 
links136
‘’ less than a minute ago  
White people will invade what's left of the natives?
 
