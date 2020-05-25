 Skip to content
(ABC 10 Sacamento)   Shoppers try to be more patient during difficult times for retail workers - unless they give away the Kiddie Pool you asked them to hold. That's a beating   (abc10.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shouldn't the store have that woman's name and phone number?
 
Squik2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not that abuser's first time: "took the time to cover up her license plates on the way out"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want to work in retail right now.
 
veale728 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Shouldn't the store have that woman's name and phone number?


She did not think her cunning plan through.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pools are hard to find right now, but damn lady. Just do it redneck style and dig a hole, and add a tarp.
There's no need to go beatin' people up.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strikes by July depending on how housebroken these retail workers are.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I work retail right now, and people have been pretty decent, for the most part. At least towards me. There have been some altercations with female members of the staff, most of them younger, but it's just escalated to yelling. And those kind of assholes have been present since humans crawled out of the swamps. We did have our first possible firearm threat code called over the radio two months ago, but it didn't turn into anything.

Maybe it's because I'm a white male, maybe because I know what I'm doing and never standing around. And maybe because I can answer questions on where things are, and whether or not we're out of something, know what we have in the coolers, freezers, and receiving, and maybe it's because I lift 40 to 80 pound boxes constantly, and walk like someone you don't want to piss off, that helps me. I've never had problems; I tell people we don't have that, and they believe me, and don't argue.

I feel really bad for the female retail workers, because there are so many biatches and dicks out there that will just let out all their frustrations on them. As I said, I haven't really heard of a lot of it where I work, but I know it happens. It's a big "alpha" male venting his frustrations on a teenage cashier about something that she has no control over, or a giant "alpha" coont venting the same frustrations.

They're just terrible people. I get sick of people being pissed off over the lack of toilet paper, or eggs, or milk, and now it's butter. Guess what? A bunch of people tested positive in butter and dairy processing plants, so they had to shut down. But when I tell them that, they just shake their head and say "So butter is the new toilet paper then huh?", and walk away. If a young woman said that to them, they would probably get pissed off. I know more about the supply chain than the cashier, if you want to yell at someone, yell at me. But they don't see me as an easy target for their anger.

This whole thing has been really eye-opening about just how farking dumb and angry most people are. And it's scary. As soon as my county started a "soft-reopening" of businesses, restaurants, and bars, the amount of people wearing masks in store dropped from I would say 60-70% to around 20%. Right ahead of Memorial Day. Before that, I could say at least most people are wearing masks, if not practicing social distancing. Now they're doing neither, and the people still wearing masks are just trying to get through as fast as they can.

I really can't shake my head more without it falling off.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once again a lot of people failed at life here. Did no one even attempt to go out and get the car model and plate? How about customers willing to detain her? It is less about the initial story that infuriates me, it's the follow up reaction by everyone else.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JeffMD: Once again a lot of people failed at life here. Did no one even attempt to go out and get the car model and plate? How about customers willing to detain her? It is less about the initial story that infuriates me, it's the follow up reaction by everyone else.


Dude people pull out their  phones and put it tik tok before even doing shiat
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This guy just needs a few tools
60 Days Build Millionaire Underground Swimming Pool House
Youtube SL05N7lagvg
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You should thank them for doing their part to raise morale.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Shouldn't the store have that woman's name and phone number?


Usually written on a post it note and thanks to god awful communication skills between shifts the items sold.
 
