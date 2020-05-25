 Skip to content
(Science Alert)   Saharan cheetah, one of 37 counted in 2012, spotted   (sciencealert.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn, they must take the honor system pretty seriously over there to keep track of them like that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But they all are, aren't they?
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't they taste a bit like snow leopard?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pinner: Don't they taste a bit like snow leopard?


They're no good for eating, but grind up their vertebrae and mix it all in with a gin-based-drink, and you'll be good to go.
 
