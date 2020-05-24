 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   This one genius trick will make any apartment look like your freshman dorm. Genius. Genius, genius, genius. Genius   (apple.news) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jizz on the wall?
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Piles of unwashed roommate laundry and a missing iguana?
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"putting the bed in the corner freed up floor space and allowed her to create "zones" within the 120-square-foot room."

Oh how precious. Zones in a 12' x 10' room.

/Farah Fawcett poster on the wall?
/case of empty Genny Creams waiting to go back to the beer distributor?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a "trick" I've used for as long as I've had a bed.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Jizz on the wall ceiling?


Close.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Change the scale

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hodgemann: cretinbob: Jizz on the wall ceiling?

Close.


don't forget the black light in the corner for the illusion of depth and that "lived-in look."
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Freshman dorm is right.

It's all fun and games until you have to crawl over your partner or they have to crawl over you for a middle of the night wee and you only have one bed side table for all of your shiat.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fusillade762: That's a "trick" I've used for as long as I've had a bed.


yeah, like wtf? hello....a bed is a bed
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

12349876: Freshman dorm is right.

It's all fun and games until you have to crawl over your partner or they have to crawl over you for a middle of the night wee and you only have one bed side table for all of your shiat.


Maybe there's a country song about moving your bed to the corner 'cause your wife/girlfriend/lady just left.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The corner! Why didn't I think of that?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Beer can pyramid?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They really have run out of things to write about, haven't they?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whatshisname: They really have run out of things to write about, haven't they?


Remember, there is a whole generation who think that they have discovered everything first.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you're drunk you can only fall off one side of the bed.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
add this poster and your bedroom will look like a dorm room from the 1980s.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ now get off my lawn
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do people come up with this stuff? I can never think of anything.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she wanted to make it like my freshman room, build a damn loft out of 4x4s and sleep six feet in the air. Then put a couch underneath. Bam!  Zone.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How do people come up with this stuff? I can never think of anything.


Neither could the writer or this "article", apparently.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: If she wanted to make it like my freshman room, build a damn loft out of 4x4s and sleep six feet in the air. Then put a couch underneath. Bam!  Zone.


I used a hide-a-bed sofa. Most nights I left it in couch mode.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to utilize this trick.

I prefer to make it look like my bed (apartment/home) won't turn into a dumpster fire when I go to work because it is touching the radiator.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also just saw this ad at the bottom of this page.

Virtue signalling much?

Fark user image
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finding an old wooden cable spool to use as a coffee table?  Stealing some plastic milk crates from behind the grocery store to store my albums in?  Taking all the phone books that were left at your apartment's doorstep and trying to tape them together into some sort of floormat? Stacking beer cans in the window instead of just getting curtains?

Oh, apparently all I have to do is put my bed in the corner.  Nostalgia at its worst.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Milk crates for furnishes or beer cans all over the place
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
homemydesign.comView Full Size
 
Bandito King
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trump Luvr: I also just saw this ad at the bottom of this page.

Virtue signalling much?

[Fark user image 728x90]


More like referencing old fark humor. Can't expect a 12 day old account to understand that, I suppose. I hope your panties unbunch soon.
 
bisi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait, wait, wait. Let me catch up! - Moving furniture to the walls of the room to create more space? What is this craziness?

What's next? Not placing my bookshelves in the doorway?
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm so glad subby refrained from calling this a 'life hack', because that would have been really annoying.
 
chawco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whatshisname: They really have run out of things to write about, haven't they?


The journalists are just as bored and just as tired of reading, writing, and talking about covid-19 as the rest of us are.

they forgot to add the trick of getting rid of a bed frame, those are precious inches you don't need to waste.

/Sleeping on a mattress on the floor
//Yes I did get divorced for the recently, why do you ask?
///It's perfectly comfortable...
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hopefully you clean your sheets super regularly. I moved out after a year and there was an interesting effect on the wall where the pillows were kept.

Walls made of cinder brick and latex paint won't hold hair grease, but normal interior walls and drywall will.
 
chawco
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [homemydesign.com image 600x900]


If I have to get not quite fully dressed late teens or early twenties girls to lie on my bed in order to save space, I'm never going to find room for that reading nook.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing in my house is decorative without being functional. Put your mattress on the floor and you lose all that under-bed storage.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
uhhhm, if you are just so stupid to lay your eyeballs on a 10'x12' "bedroom space" in your new dwelling and then think- "god! i COULD put the bed in the middle of this wall, OR i COULD put the bed in the corner of this same wall! fark, i simply cannot decide!?!"

and then still NOT decide, well, YOU need this "article".

the rest of us are already happy in bed ;)
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Genius Bar™ was neither bar nor genius.
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jokes on them. Our bed is up against 3 of the walls of the bedroom. Japanese bedrooms are small. Ours is ridiculously so. We have two single beds squished together to make a king and crawl in/out from the foot of the bed. Does provide additional angles/supports for sessy time, so there's that.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.