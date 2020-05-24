 Skip to content
(The Hill)   University of Michigan president says if students aren't back on campus in the fall, there will be no football   (thehill.com) divider line
77
    More: Awkward, University, Michigan Stadium, president of the University of Michigan, Academic term, Mark Schlissel, intercollegiate athletics, High school, University of Michigan  
•       •       •

77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obviously.  But unimportant.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing says social distancing like 100k+ people sitting hip to hip.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In regards to football.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kinda hard to play football when your team are laid up in the hospital trying not to die just from breathing.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
University of Michigan president says if students aren't back on campus in the fall, there will be no football


Ya know what this means, right? It means they're going to deny Ohio State another win.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: University of Michigan president says if students aren't back on campus in the fall, there will be no football


Ya know what this means, right? It means they're going to deny Ohio State another win.


Nah, we will modify out orders from prohibiting groups of 10 or more people to 12 or more people, so a team of 11 players is legal, then accept the forfeit from That Team Up North.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a wholly political maneuver intended to create pressure on the governor to reopen.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

qorkfiend: This is a wholly political maneuver intended to create pressure on the governor to reopen.


Isn't the governor technically the boss of the state university system?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wharbgarba Bawllgaymez!
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You younguns better stop believing that "reasonable health and safety precautions" crap that those egghead doctors are pushing and get your butts into those stadium seats! Otherwise the school can't make millions of dollars every week by having unpaid employees play concussionball!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose it never occurred to some that student-athletes won't be around if students aren't around, thus the announcement.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only two schools whose athletic departments have enough of a rainy day fund to avoid something akin to bankruptcy without football are Georgia and Texas A&M.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to get out of getting embarrassed by Ohio State.
 
elkboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: In regards to football.....

[Fark user image image 522x500]


What-choo talking 'bout, Temba?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nothing says social distancing like 100k+ people sitting hip to hip.


Better to rocket through the wilderness, right?
 
mayochamp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Kinda hard to play football when your team are laid up in the hospital trying not to die just from breathing.


Because all the science says 20 yr olds are likely to end up in the icu if they get covid. Well this is Fark, so there is anti science to cling to.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
College football can be done away with.  The role of a university isn't to create athletes.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Awkward" tag? I honestly don't know what that's supposed to imply. Was subby expecting that football players would be 'called up' like Selective Service registrants, when the entirety of the rest of campus was shut down?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fireclown: The role of a university isn't to create athletes.


No. Nowadays, it's role is to make money, and college football is profitable.

\ Goddamn commies wanting education.
\\ I didn't get no education and look at me. I'M A FARKER!
\\\ WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Okay. And? The health of the student body, the faculty, and the surrounding area is more important than sportsball. Will it suck to lose out on that revenue? Sure, but would you rather lose the money or have 1/3 of the campus infected and/or dead?
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
beezeltown [TotalFark]


Wharbgarba Bawllgaymez!
i.redd.itView Full Size


Don't those guys look like every other 'Citizens Militant Group' ever seen around the US? About as bright looking also. I love the fat one with the cannon dangling from his vest. Where do they even get the money to afford those weapons?
 
Lady J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mayochamp: bloobeary: Kinda hard to play football when your team are laid up in the hospital trying not to die just from breathing.

Because all the science says 20 yr olds are likely to end up in the icu if they get covid. Well this is Fark, so there is anti science to cling to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rik01: beezeltown [TotalFark]


Wharbgarba Bawllgaymez!
i.redd.itView Full Size


Don't those guys look like every other 'Citizens Militant Group' ever seen around the US? About as bright looking also. I love the fat one with the cannon dangling from his vest. Where do they even get the money to afford those weapons?


From their disability checks.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Want football? Any sports? Just plain normalcy? Ramp-up testing, contract tracing and isolation. En masse. It doesn't solve the pandemic tomorrow but it wraps it up muuuuuch quicker than how we're approaching it now.

Level of difficulty: Morons who see it as a freedumb issue and instead attend the most awesomest pool party the Ozarks have ever seen.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
College and university are overrated anyway.  Let them go broke.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Want football? Any sports? Just plain normalcy? Ramp-up testing, contract tracing and isolation. En masse. It doesn't solve the pandemic tomorrow but it wraps it up muuuuuch quicker than how we're approaching it now.

Level of difficulty: Morons who see it as a freedumb issue and instead attend the most awesomest pool party the Ozarks have ever seen.


case in point: goy condiment a few comments up.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I guess that's one way to get out of getting embarrassed by Ohio State.


It'd be the tenth loss in a row for That Team Up North, AND they have to play in Columbus this year, so yeah, they're trying desperately to get out of that fix.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just wait until the mathematics department chair speaks up... ooh boy
 
Artist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I enjoy pro foot ball. What grinds my gears, is the nonsense of college football. Coaches paid millions of dollars, while the english department or library has less than a pittance to survive on.
Structure the training of football players the same way gladiators were trained-minus the killing of each other or animals. Regional camps, arenas, then the big league. With competent training in economics, life skills, or career development, so that the players would have something after they're done playing to become successful in life, and not totally messed up for the rest of their life-'cause now there are far more guys in that camp, than most people are aware of.
Cool fact-gladiator sweat was quite valuable back in the day, love potions being its primary use.
 
Streetworm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't think there's a chance in hell they're not playing football this fall. No, or limited fans, sure; but as others have said, the school is there to make a profit, education is secondary to that.
 
buntz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Im going to cut and paste my own comment in every "Covid Sports" thread:

All the people clamoring for sports venues to open are answering how that's possible with 30 to 60 thousand people wedged into a bowl together.
Even if the only people that show up are the ones on the news who think it's a hoax and aren't scared and don't want to social distance and refuse to wear a mask, you still have to staff these places.
I know from experience it's hard to get a full staff for an average game (call offs, vacations, sick days, bus didn't come, train was broken down).  Also, a large majority of stadium employees are over 65 retirees who may not want to risk coming back just to serve the 5 to 10,000 people that may show up that have no qualms about putting other people in danger.
Now what?
All of the sports guys biatching on the radio that this is gone on long enough and sports needs to resume don't care because they are sitting in their confined little office with a microphone and all they have to do is talk about sports.
They are no different than anybody else that wants to go back to work, only for them to go back to work, it requires upwards of 5 to 10,000 people to also go back to work just so they can talk about baseball!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mayochamp: bloobeary: Kinda hard to play football when your team are laid up in the hospital trying not to die just from breathing.

Because all the science says 20 yr olds are likely to end up in the icu if they get covid. Well this is Fark, so there is anti science to cling to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
so
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't understand. Was this a threat or something? If college football programs implode as part of the college bubble that's about to burst, that would be ok.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If Michigan forfeited gains Oiho State, that would be awesome.

If that forfeit kept Oiho State out of the playoffs, that would be epic.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fireclown: The role of a university isn't to create athletes.

No. Nowadays, it's role is to make money, and college football is profitable.

\ Goddamn commies wanting education.
\\ I didn't get no education and look at me. I'M A FARKER!
\\\ WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO


If you want to make money, invest in Berkshire Hathaway, and stop blowing money on stadia and million dollar coach salaries.   are there for prestige.  For some reason we've come to believe that colleges need a sports team.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buntz: Im going to cut and paste my own comment in every "Covid Sports" thread:

All the people clamoring for sports venues to open are answering how that's possible with 30 to 60 thousand people wedged into a bowl together.
Even if the only people that show up are the ones on the news who think it's a hoax and aren't scared and don't want to social distance and refuse to wear a mask, you still have to staff these places.
I know from experience it's hard to get a full staff for an average game (call offs, vacations, sick days, bus didn't come, train was broken down).  Also, a large majority of stadium employees are over 65 retirees who may not want to risk coming back just to serve the 5 to 10,000 people that may show up that have no qualms about putting other people in danger.
Now what?
All of the sports guys biatching on the radio that this is gone on long enough and sports needs to resume don't care because they are sitting in their confined little office with a microphone and all they have to do is talk about sports.
They are no different than anybody else that wants to go back to work, only for them to go back to work, it requires upwards of 5 to 10,000 people to also go back to work just so they can talk about baseball!


Money drives compromises.  Colleges (Power 5 conferences and a few others) need Mens Basketball and Football to pay for all the other sports as well as recruit students. Nothing like several hours each week with your schools logo and name being broadcast regionally and nationwide. They will compromise logic and safety to keep the money flowing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel sad that your school might lose a bunch of revenue while people are dying by the thousands.

So sad.
 
powhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mayochamp: bloobeary: Kinda hard to play football when your team are laid up in the hospital trying not to die just from breathing.

Because all the science says 20 yr olds are likely to end up in the icu if they get covid. Well this is Fark, so there is anti science to cling to.


Look, if anybody truly cared about their health football would be done away with. It's a farking stupid-ass game where meat heads try to inflict maximum damage on each other.

That said, they could play the game relatively safely if the entire team quarantined for two weeks and there were no fans. Hahahahaha yeah no fans means no income. The colleges just care about making money off the backs of the meat heads.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is he suggesting that a school of higher learning is not founded on teaching the best and brightest but on how much money their athletics department takes in?

Then why aren't we paying student athletes the salary they deserve to keep that FOOTBALL machine running?
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

powhound: mayochamp: bloobeary: Kinda hard to play football when your team are laid up in the hospital trying not to die just from breathing.

Because all the science says 20 yr olds are likely to end up in the icu if they get covid. Well this is Fark, so there is anti science to cling to.

Look, if anybody truly cared about their health football would be done away with. It's a farking stupid-ass game where meat heads try to inflict maximum damage on each other.

That said, they could play the game relatively safely if the entire team quarantined for two weeks and there were no fans. Hahahahaha yeah no fans means no income. The colleges just care about making money off the backs of the meat heads.


Like hell it does.  The money is in the broadcasting.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
given the discipline shown to this point, anyone that thinks this shiat will be under control by the start of fall semester is farking republican-stupid.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

buntz: Im going to cut and paste my own comment in every "Covid Sports" thread:

All the people clamoring for sports venues to open are answering how that's possible with 30 to 60 thousand people wedged into a bowl together.
Even if the only people that show up are the ones on the news who think it's a hoax and aren't scared and don't want to social distance and refuse to wear a mask, you still have to staff these places.
I know from experience it's hard to get a full staff for an average game (call offs, vacations, sick days, bus didn't come, train was broken down).  Also, a large majority of stadium employees are over 65 retirees who may not want to risk coming back just to serve the 5 to 10,000 people that may show up that have no qualms about putting other people in danger.
Now what?
All of the sports guys biatching on the radio that this is gone on long enough and sports needs to resume don't care because they are sitting in their confined little office with a microphone and all they have to do is talk about sports.
They are no different than anybody else that wants to go back to work, only for them to go back to work, it requires upwards of 5 to 10,000 people to also go back to work just so they can talk about baseball!


I don't recall anyone requiring the general public to attend the games.

So with that you have the teams, coaches, trainers/medical staff, game officials, limited custodial/maintenance staff, and limited security personnel, plus the TV camera people and press.

Yeah that is still a lot of people.

If THEY want sports and WANT the risk, that's their call.

Hold the games in empty venues, I mean That Team Up North wouldn't notice the difference except for the other teams' fans being missing as well.
 
kevhead07
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Michigan declare they readt to play.  Washington will not play outside the Pac 12.  Michigan will claim victory.  First step to another National Championship!  It's all coming together for the Weasals!  As it should be!  Right?  Right? This is Michigan, gosh darnit!
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Is he suggesting that a school of higher learning is not founded on teaching the best and brightest but on how much money their athletics department takes in?

Then why aren't we paying student athletes the salary they deserve to keep that FOOTBALL machine running?


Then how would we pay the coaches?
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fireclown: For some reason we've come to believe that colleges need a sports team.


I'm not going to research if they get good value for the money (I would guess not), but for most colleges sports are the best advertising they have.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: In regards to football.....

[Fark user image 522x500]


Abed says you should dial it back a little.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

powhound: mayochamp: bloobeary: Kinda hard to play football when your team are laid up in the hospital trying not to die just from breathing.

Because all the science says 20 yr olds are likely to end up in the icu if they get covid. Well this is Fark, so there is anti science to cling to.

Look, if anybody truly cared about their health football would be done away with. It's a farking stupid-ass game where meat heads try to inflict maximum damage on each other.

That said, they could play the game relatively safely if the entire team quarantined for two weeks and there were no fans. Hahahahaha yeah no fans means no income. The colleges just care about making money off the backs of the meat heads.


No games means no income.

No fans in the seats is bad enough.

But no games breaks the TV deals and merchandise sales are also near zero with no season to show your colors for.
 
