(Click Orlando)   Florida Man charged after runaway toddler seen on highway. That's no laughing matter, you gotta chain those suckers down or someone could get hurt   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Two year olds are escape artists. My son wasn't too bad, but my neighbor had to put a deadbolt high up on her front door to stop her toddler son from repeatedly escaping their house in the middle of the night to go wandering in the neighborhood because he was looking for someone to play with.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Two year olds are escape artists. My son wasn't too bad, but my neighbor had to put a deadbolt high up on her front door to stop her toddler son from repeatedly escaping their house in the middle of the night to go wandering in the neighborhood because he was looking for someone to play with.


That was wise of her.  What if he had bitten someone?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SansNeural: Bathia_Mapes: Two year olds are escape artists. My son wasn't too bad, but my neighbor had to put a deadbolt high up on her front door to stop her toddler son from repeatedly escaping their house in the middle of the night to go wandering in the neighborhood because he was looking for someone to play with.

That was wise of her.  What if he had bitten someone?


True.  The last thing you'd want to inflict on someone would the Curse of the Weretoddler.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SansNeural: Bathia_Mapes: Two year olds are escape artists. My son wasn't too bad, but my neighbor had to put a deadbolt high up on her front door to stop her toddler son from repeatedly escaping their house in the middle of the night to go wandering in the neighborhood because he was looking for someone to play with.

That was wise of her.  What if he had bitten someone?


toraque: SansNeural: Bathia_Mapes: Two year olds are escape artists. My son wasn't too bad, but my neighbor had to put a deadbolt high up on her front door to stop her toddler son from repeatedly escaping their house in the middle of the night to go wandering in the neighborhood because he was looking for someone to play with.

That was wise of her.  What if he had bitten someone?

True.  The last thing you'd want to inflict on someone would the Curse of the Weretoddler.


Heh!

He was a biter, though. Not just other toddlers, but he'd bite himself on his own arm when he was frustrated. Thankfully he outgrew biting.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Two year olds are escape artists. My son wasn't too bad, but my neighbor had to put a deadbolt high up on her front door to stop her toddler son from repeatedly escaping their house in the middle of the night to go wandering in the neighborhood because he was looking for someone to play with.


True story... When I was a toddler I escaped my grandmother's back porch in rural Massachusetts.  I was found a couple of minutes later crawling down the middle of the road with at least one car stopped.  Good thing this was before the age of cell phones and other such distractions.
 
catusr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in 1960, when I was nine years old, my two year old sister escaped.  Bare naked, just out of the bath tub, I had to chase after her,catch her, and carry her back home.    My best friend, who lived across the street, saw the whole thing.  He's probably still laughing his ass off.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The kid needs an ankle bracelet.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did the toddler have a gun?

If not, didn't this happen last week?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trevor Moore: Drunk Texts to Myself - "What About Mouthwash?" - Uncensored
Youtube OOCdIY_HKM4
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That highway is only two lanes in each direction, with traffic lights. There are bigger and better challenges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had a toddler run right out in front of my car on a busy four lane city street with no parent in sight.  Luckily I wasn't distracted, so I was able to stop in time.  Then I had to go on the great parent hunt.

I spanked the kid, mom spanked the kid.  It was the 80's, when spankings were still in style, as were the onions on our belts.
 
