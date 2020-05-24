 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   "National parks hope visitors comply with virus measures." You mean the people who manage to fall into fenced off hot springs and try to make selfies with bisons? Sure, good luck with that   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, National Park Service, Yellowstone National Park, national parks, park officials, popular parks, Memorial Day weekend, less people, Arizona's Grand Canyon  
•       •       •

126 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2020 at 3:46 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heat of the boiling mud will sterilize the virus.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Good news kids, humans are back on the menu.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And I hope one day I get to boink a supermodel.
 
atedogonce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know why everyone's so worried -- when Trump gets the churches open again, we'll have plenty of Thoughts & Prayers to go around.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's better.  They're opening up the parks but not the bathroom and asking people to pack it all out with them.  It ain't gonna happen.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Except the springs aren't all fenced off:

prd-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size


When I was there in 2016, I noticed how polite and orderly people were when there was nothing between a four-foot-wide walkway and boiling death.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
By June 30, the bison and bears will have the virus.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It looks like a Jesus fish......come to boil the virus outta you!!!!!!
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: What's better.  They're opening up the parks but not the bathroom and asking people to pack it all out with them.  It ain't gonna happen.


I've been to three National Parks in the past week. Bathrooms were open in them and the ones that weren't had portables outside.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But Sholly said he has no intention of putting his employees at risk by breaking up every ill-advised crowd.

This is a boss who would earn my respect
 
b0rg9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's an infux of new camper/RV people too making it even worse.

Karen's going glamping with no hotels open.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sure visitors to parks will comply.  These are the same people who feed animals right in front of signs which say "DON'T FEED THE ANIMALS" and joke that they're not actually feeding them, they're just putting food on the ground and can't help it if the cute little animals eat it up.

Explaining that there are endangered species there doesn't seem too help.  That just makes them want to feed them more of the snack food they brought in their cars.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.