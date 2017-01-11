 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "I give orgasms to 5,000 women a day"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sounds... moist.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In real life, I know I can give a woman an orgasm which lasts an hour

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only people who can say this as a true statement are the people working in the vibrator factory.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're a chocolatier (chocolate maker)?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If he said organisms, I might believe he's a covidiot.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

brantgoose: You're a chocolatier (chocolate maker)?


I knew that Willy Wonka was a bit perverted..
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In real life, I know I can give a woman an orgasm which lasts an hour, and I hope this translates to my audios.

I, too, have this ability and hope it translates to my Fark comments.  I suspect that he and I have a similar number of females who enjoy our work
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cam girls everywhere laugh at him.  "5000 a day?  How about 5000 at a time?"

I know I can give a woman an orgasm which lasts an hour

The cam girls (and cam boys) just make sure it takes as long as possible to orgrasm.  They don't get paid after you log off satisfied.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get inside more woman than that, daily.

// bad news for them, I'm tiny
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateur.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larry Nassar, is that you?

/Sorry
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was gonna be about the inventor of the Hitachi Magic Wand.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Hey guys, what's going on?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds a bit like James Von Praagh.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't look like Barry White to me.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well talk about pointless pleasure.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?

/dont give any orgasms in the parking lot!
 
DevilGirlFromMars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nope from me.

Then again, I'm the kind of person who laughs at erotica. When I worked in a bookstore (and subsequently for a publisher) as a young adult, finding the most cringeworthy passages in the erotica novels was almost a sport amongst the employees. Hearing someone read it out loud would just send me into a giggle fit.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleep lack: In a row?

/dont give any orgasms in the parking lot!


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll let you get back to Reginald's quivering member.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: It's a nope from me.

Then again, I'm the kind of person who laughs at erotica. When I worked in a bookstore (and subsequently for a publisher) as a young adult, finding the most cringeworthy passages in the erotica novels was almost a sport amongst the employees. Hearing someone read it out loud would just send me into a giggle fit.


If you read Harry Potter, mentally change "wand" to "wang".

/ giggles like a school girl
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coincidence. I give orgasms to .0005 women a day.
 
boog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work if you can get it.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hobbydb-production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

"Yeah, me too. Heh-heh-heh. Boing-oing-oing-oing-oinng."
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the guy still cannot get laid or BJs

d1o0agh0cxj49r.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give 5000 orgasms to subby's mom everyday.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does handing your spooge to women count as giving them orgasms
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, let's try a little experiment. Listen carefully, ladies.

[Billy Crystal voice]

"You don't think that I can tell the difference? Get out of here."
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: In real life, I know I can give a woman an orgasm which lasts an hour

[Fark user image 238x241] [View Full Size image _x_]


What, with an American Express Black card?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alphax: brantgoose: You're a chocolatier (chocolate maker)?

I knew that Willy Wonka was a bit perverted..


So is R. Kelly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Alphax: brantgoose: You're a chocolatier (chocolate maker)?

I knew that Willy Wonka was a bit perverted..

So is R. Kelly.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: It's a nope from me.

Then again, I'm the kind of person who laughs at erotica. When I worked in a bookstore (and subsequently for a publisher) as a young adult, finding the most cringeworthy passages in the erotica novels was almost a sport amongst the employees. Hearing someone read it out loud would just send me into a giggle fit.


Pics, or never happened.
 
joker420
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hard tail Harley?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If by orgasms you mean creeps then I too give orgasms to many women.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why?
 
Night Train to Wakanda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: [Fark user image image 425x281]

I'll let you get back to Reginald's quivering member.


Still my favorite Ledger movie.
 
rogue49
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure ya don't... 😉
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's an odd supper power, I wonder what's the name of his superhero identity?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Maturin: Why?


media.wnyc.orgView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abox: Does handing your spooge to women count as giving them orgasms


Get a load of this guy
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB: I'm ... a guy. I've had orgasms so intense that I was still feeling them twelve hours later. No hypnosis involved.

// Recently, at the age of 58.
// Very, very, very CSB.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"And boy are my arms tired."
 
