(YouTube)   Wanna watch a Sheriff get arrested after refusing to cooperate with a search warrant and forcing a SWAT standoff (including snipers) of the Sheriffs HQ by several neighboring departments? Almost Florida level fun   (youtube.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, I went on a deep dive on this guy.   A complete asshole that went to the Arpaio School of Lawmakin',   And a drunk, too.

Then there is this:

https://www.santafenewmexican.com/new​s​/local_news/rio-arriba-county-sheriff-​flashes-controversial-hand-gesture/art​icle_d90478fa-2679-11ea-99bf-ef917200d​7af.html

Beginning in October 2014 and throughout his employment, the lawsuit said, Lujan would make comments about Armijo's dark skin color.
Before Lujan became sheriff, Armijo had requested days off work to go on a hunting trip, the suit said. Later, after Lujan became sheriff, Armijo asked Lujan if he could still take the time off. Lujan used a racial slur and told him African Americans do not know how to hunt, according to the suit.
When Armijo worked on Christmas Eve, Lujan again used a racial slur, saying only African Americans worked on that day, the suit alleged.
Armijo also accused Lujan of sexual harassment, alleging Lujan said Armijo had called Rodella "daddy" and said he performed sexual acts on him to maintain his job. The sheriff also told Armijo he was expected to perform the same sex acts on him, the suit alleged.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meh, pretty boring.
Around 1:25 there's a moment but I suppose this is big news in Rio Arriba county.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Meh, pretty boring.
Around 1:25 there's a moment but I suppose this is big news in Rio Arriba county.


It's a fascinating read, though.  It's like the video is the teaser.   A crazy ex-city councilor with SWAt and all, another one under investigation for helping him, the Sheriff and the city police who are sick of his shiat.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thing has HBO special written all over it.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I moved to New Mexico, a local told me I should always carry a 12 pack in the car.   That way if you get pulled over, you can share a couple with the cop.
 
calbert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: RolandTGunner: Meh, pretty boring.
Around 1:25 there's a moment but I suppose this is big news in Rio Arriba county.

It's a fascinating read, though.  It's like the video is the teaser.   A crazy ex-city councilor with SWAt and all, another one under investigation for helping him, the Sheriff and the city police who are sick of his shiat.


A 1 hour 40 minute "teaser"?

No thanks.

Moving on.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1:40:42? You know how many pornhub videos that is? Strong pass!
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tpmchris: 1:40:42? You know how many pornhub videos that is? Strong pass!


This is just part 4 of 4.
 
powhound
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I did learn within the first minute to basically never buy a Dodge.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If this video of a white guy getting arrested bored you too much I'm sure there are plenty of videos of black guys doing way less serious things that result in the cops unleashing several minutes of gunfire.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tpmchris: 1:40:42? You know how many pornhub videos that is? Strong pass!


I think it's important to note that it wasn't a 'hard,' pass.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

powhound: I did learn within the first minute to basically never buy a Dodge.


Basically came in to say that these guys were given Dodge trucks.  My dumb ass bought one.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If nothing else, I learned a little bit about Dodge trucks and piston problems.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Should have shot the bastard like he was a runaway slave to teach him a lesson
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not watching 1:40 video.
Did he cry like a little biatch?
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

powhound: I did learn within the first minute to basically never buy a Dodge.


The stories I've been hearing is basically Fiat did what Fiat does, and Chrysler already doing what it does means Ram trucks are having a hard time staying on the road to the first oil change.

foo monkey: If nothing else, I learned a little bit about Dodge trucks and piston problems.


Don't ask about the transmission.  Although I had some FCA mechanic tell me that the transmission is also used in some supercar.  But that doesn't change it is failing in Ram trucks.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That story is a few tigers and an uwitting husband away from Tiger King....
 
drayno76
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If nothing else, I learned a little bit about Dodge trucks and piston problems.


Yep.  I learned that when I was driving one that was part of a Fleet contract.  Before 90k miles I'd been through three of them.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If nothing else, I learned a little bit about Dodge trucks and piston problems.


I was told probably 40 years ago when I was young by an old timer.  "Don't buy anything other than a Ford or Chevy.  You'll go broke trying to keep a Dodge or International running.  A poor man can't afford them.".  I hoped Dodge had improved.  Maybe not.  International went away on small trucks.  I was working on a oil pipeline job and part of my job was to go get his truck and drive it to the next place where the bulldozers would end up.  He looked at me and said "Do not rawhide my truck son" and the tone of his voice left not doubt my butt was kicked if there was even a scratch on it.  I believed him.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's always nice watching some corrupt lawman get arrested, only thing that is close to it is watching your ahole boss get fired.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oa330_man: When I moved to New Mexico, a local told me I should always carry a 12 pack in the car.   That way if you get pulled over, you can share a couple with the cop.


Hmm,   100+ degree warm beer (assuming the car sits in a texas sunny spot all day long).   The way to a cop's heart

/good excuse to pick up a fresh chilled pack at the store on the way home, I guess
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lolmao500:

Wow, that escalated quickly.
 
