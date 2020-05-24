 Skip to content
Australia has gone from apocalyptic wild fires to once in a decade end-of-the-world type storms
    Scary, Wind, severe weather, rare event, severe weather warning, senior official, Australia's western coast, Tropical cyclone, strong winds  
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once in a decade is not that frightening, Subbs.

He added that authorities were "asking people to secure property and make sure everything loose is tied down"

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some areas could see up to 10cm of rain.

That's not a storm (pulls out Hurricane Harvey) this is a storm.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in the middle of the storm right now. It's a bit windy and wet.
No avian bovines so far
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's divine punishment for them giving us that Hitler guy.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After living in Brisbane, 10 cm doesn't impress me any more.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once in a decade end of the world storm?

Subby how do you muster the bravery to even leave the house?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Reverend J: After living in Brisbane, 10 cm doesn't impress me any more.


LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

holdmybones: [media.tenor.com image 220x123] [View Full Size image _x_]


:squint: Via con dildos?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: holdmybones: [media.tenor.com image 220x123] [View Full Size image _x_]

:squint: Via con dildos?


I'm doing grainy gifs tonight. It's a thing I'm workshopping.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some areas could see up to 10cm of rain.

I had 15 cm. of rain one day this week. I guess how much of a problem it is depends on your terrain and ground cover. Or how close you live to the nearest dam.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Vtimlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Reverend J: After living in Brisbane, 10 cm doesn't impress me any more.


That's what she said
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Reverend J: After living in Brisbane, 10 cm doesn't impress me any more.


I didn't realise WA was so fragile.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I remember hearing this on the radio back in the early 1960s..

Rolf Harris - In The Wet (Original 45)
Youtube K8_pxZr4miQ
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Reverend J: After living in Brisbane, 10 cm doesn't impress me any more.


It's a very girthy 10cm, Brooce.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the world ends every ten years? Why hasn't it reached us god dammit??
 
