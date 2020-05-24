 Skip to content
(KCTV5 Kansas City) Note News: 65 year old Texas man dies due to injuries from aggressive consensual sex from his better half, an 81 year old man whom he's related to
49
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you can't keep it in your pants, keep it in the family!
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't make this shiat up. Well, due to rule 34 someone probably has.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Way past time that we need a TEXAS tag here on Fark.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But then, last month, there was a break in the case after Alan Bischoff, 81, was laid off from his job. Company officials found personal emails on his office computer, according to court records.

This is the worst part of this horror story. 81 years old and still going into work?  Someone please kill me if I'm still going into work at 81.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lamell had requested Bischoff to assault him, and that Bischoff did assault the decedent by punching him with his fists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Full Metal Jacket R. Lee Ermey Clip
Youtube aUc62jD-G0o
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know when you're that old you should pretty much be able to do whatever the hell you want as long as you're willing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: But then, last month, there was a break in the case after Alan Bischoff, 81, was laid off from his job. Company officials found personal emails on his office computer, according to court records.

This is the worst part of this horror story. 81 years old and still going into work?  Someone please kill me if I'm still going into work at 81.


Meh, maybe an office job with some specialty engineering experience or something. He could be working part-time and making a good amount of money for doing specialty work. An office computer with email implies he isn't a cashier at Walgreens.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He heard that it's always bigger in Texas
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest, this sounds much more like an Arkansas kind of story, but you go with your freaky self Texas...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's note going to live this down.
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fetlife name? (the living guy, not the dead one. Don't be sick.)
 
whosits_112
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


JFC...
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark should probably have a "That's enough internet for today..." tab and stories like this should go there.
 
Percise1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So... that's the Texas way?

How's that saying go? Something something and steers, and you ain't got no horns? I forget now...
 
o_blah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Fark should probably have a "That's enough internet for today..." tab and stories like this should go there.


First article of the day for me, and I'm tapping out.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
wow KC Mo is pretty much a dog eat dog place considering the news stories
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As Texans call it... Sunday
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rectum?  Damn near killed 'im.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


is this better or worse than the guy raping the dead homeless woman last week?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was expecting a death from internal injuries a la Mr Hands. Pleasantly surprised that it was "just" beating him with his fists.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Lemon parties are listed as essential during the lock down.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh................ICK!
 
Birnone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's unclear exactly how Lamell and Bischoff are related.

I'm gonna go with 'closely'.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bareknucklejones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dsmith42: I was expecting a death from internal injuries a la Mr Hands. Pleasantly surprised that it was "just" beating him with his fists.


I  was expecting the exact same thing.  Agreed.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"When I said 'beat me off', I didn't mean..."
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Subby's note going to live this down.


This Note News is hot off the presses.

cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Redneck lemon party?

/sorry, tried hard to make that punny but failed
//right brain still telling left brain it's there
 
Thudfark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mess with the bear, you get the claws
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh sure, like who hasn't at least once thought about violent geriatric homosexual incest?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: But then, last month, there was a break in the case after Alan Bischoff, 81, was laid off from his job. Company officials found personal emails on his office computer, according to court records.

This is the worst part of this horror story. 81 years old and still going into work?  Someone please kill me if I'm still going into work at 81.


In the age of smart phones, I'm not sure why people still want to handle anything personal on their work computer. Hell, if your phone isn't good enough, get some kind of tablet.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, not steers then.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Oh sure, like who hasn't at least once thought about violent geriatric homosexual incest?


(raises hand)

Really.  I mean even in the depths of depravity I wallowed in during the heydays of alt.tasteless, I don't think this particular Venn diagram intersection was ever explored.

Once again, real life surpasses satire.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, at least it wasn't kids in Sunday School this time.  So... yay?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Also, Incest is on the rise since the pandemic started
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Oh sure, like who hasn't at least once thought about violent geriatric homosexual incest?


Violent Geriatric Homosexual Incest (VGHI) shall now be the name of my temporary rock-country band that I'll form to welcome the Republican National Convention this year.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: But then, last month, there was a break in the case after Alan Bischoff, 81, was laid off from his job. Company officials found personal emails on his office computer, according to court records.

This is the worst part of this horror story. 81 years old and still going into work?  Someone please kill me if I'm still going into work at 81.


I know some folks that do it, but not for the money. They are trying to keep busy, but in this case the old man seemed to be keepin' busy on his own so not sure why...
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have all the fun you want, kids. Just be safe when you're doing it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 500x667]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 500x667]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Hold that pose for just a few moments, don't go anywhere. Thanks.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cythraul: Colour_out_of_Space: Oh sure, like who hasn't at least once thought about violent geriatric homosexual incest?

Violent Geriatric Homosexual Incest (VGHI) shall now be the name of my temporary rock-country band that I'll form to welcome the Republican National Convention this year.


*tiny fists*
 
