(MLive.com)   Things you can get at drive-throughs: lattes, hamburgers, fries, chemo, chicken sandwi- wait, what?   (mlive.com) divider line
OneManArmy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was on chemo three years ago. My cocktail was mild compared to most, but still sucked big time. I'm surprised they can administer the drugs so quickly in a drive thru format. My injections took 4 hours in oncology and then they hooked me up to a tiny portable pump that poisoned me slowly over 48 hours after the visit.

/poisoning patients to kill their runaway cells is still weird to me
//20 years from now people will look back at chemotherapy as bonkers
///glad I didn't die.
 
OneManArmy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ohhhhh I see. It's just a port cleanse. Those are quick. And are administered to folks with injection ports that are not being used for chemo.
 
OneManArmy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
They let me keep my port as a memento. Heh. I should make a necklace out of it.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lattes, subby.  lattes

which probably costs a latte more than the chemo
 
